Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Senators Sanders and Mullin clash in heated Senate hearing exchange: 'You're part of the problem'

Sanders and Mullin have a history of clashing during Senate hearings

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Senators Sanders and Mullin clash in heated Senate hearing Video

Senators Sanders and Mullin clash in heated Senate hearing

Things got heated Wednesday during a Senate hearing after Sen. Bernie Sanders interrupted Sen. Markwayne Mullin after he spoke about changes to Obamacare.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin were involved in a heated back and forth during a Senate hearing Tuesday that sparked immediate reactions across social media.

"Everybody we bring up here, you guys chastised for trying to make changes," Mullin said during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing Wednesday. The committee was discussing issues with Obamacare during a hearing on the nomination of Casey Means as U.S. surgeon general.

"God forbid we change and try to fix our broken system," Mullin continued. "Anyway, I ranted too long."

As Mullin was attempting to return to the topic, he was cut off by Sanders, who said, "Yes, you did."

Mullin responded, "I'm sorry. I didn't ask your opinion on that, and if I cared about your opinion I would ask you. But I don't care about your opinion. You're part of the system. You're part of the problem. You've been sitting here longer than I've even been alive. This is your problem. You should have fixed this a long time ago. You've been railing on it for so long. What have you been doing?"

Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Sen. Bernie Sanders split

Senators Markwayne Mullin and Bernie Sanders clashed during a Senate hearing on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Sanders responded by sarcastically saying, "I decided not to run for surgeon general, You’re the nominee I’ve decided."

"That is definitely something we would never accept," Mullin said before moving on.

The exchange was quickly picked up by conservatives on social media, including from "Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet, who wrote in a post on X that "things did not end well for the octogenarian socialist" after he took a "cheap shot" at Mullin. 

"That’s what his commie supporters can’t figure out," comedian Tim Young posted on X. "Bernie has been in office so long that he should have solved their problems by now."

BERNIE SANDERS SPENT OVER $550K IN 2025 CAMPAIGN FUNDS ON PRIVATE JETS, FILINGS SHOW

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., after visiting a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Finally," journalist Anna Matson posted on X. "Someone put Bernie Sanders in his place. He’s all talk and no action. He’s been in office longer than I’ve been alive and he has nothing to show for it."

"Swamp being DRAINED," political and sports commentator Dan Dakich posted on X.

"HOLY SMOKES," conservative journalist Eric Daughterty posted on X. "Sen. Markwayne Mullin just PUMMELED Bernie Sanders to his FACE."

Senate clashes involving Sanders and Mullin have been increasingly common in recent years, including a viral moment in 2023 when Mullin and Teamsters President Sean O'Brien almost came to blows during an exchange Sanders was in the middle of. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, arrives for a confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In December, the two clashed on the Senate floor, also over Obamacare, in an exchange that Mullin posted on X in which he referred to Sanders as "The Grinch" and said the Vermont senator "blocked our bipartisan bill, the Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act, to give kids fighting cancer more treatment options."

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Mullin and Sanders for comment.

Related Article

Medical watchdog challenges key study used to justify DEI health policies: 'Scientifically unsound'
Medical watchdog challenges key study used to justify DEI health policies: 'Scientifically unsound'

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue