House Republicans descend on Clintons' hometown for high-stakes Epstein probe grilling

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee late Thursday morning, as lawmakers continue to investigate the federal government's handling of Jeffrey Epstein's case.

The deposition is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET in Chappaqua, N.Y., Fox News Digital was told. The Clintons have owned a home in the affluent New York City suburb since 1999 and have primarily lived there since former President Bill Clinton left office.

And while closed-door depositions normally just require a committee staff presence in most cases, a source familiar with planning told Fox News Digital that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will be there in person.

At least 10 House Republicans on the committee will also attend, the source said.

Hillary Clinton will be deposed on Thursday, while Bill Clinton's deposition is scheduled for Friday. Both interviews will be closed to the press, but they will be transcribed and videotaped.

Comer told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the former first couple's testimony "is critical to understanding Epstein and [Ghislaine Maxwell's] sex trafficking network and the ways they sought to curry favor and influence to shield themselves from scrutiny."

"Their testimony may also inform how Congress can strengthen laws to better combat human trafficking. Our goal for this investigation is straightforward: We seek to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and survivors," Comer said.

The Clintons' testimony comes after months of back-and-forth with the committee on the circumstances and conditions of the interviews.

They are two of several people and entities whom Comer subpoenaed for information on Epstein back in August.

Their attorneys initially pushed back on the subpoenas, calling them legally invalid and a violation of the separation of powers, but House Republicans responded by pressing forward with resolutions to hold both Clintons in contempt of Congress.

The lawyers finally agreed to Comer's terms just days before a full House vote was expected to move forward.

But not all members of the committee are satisfied with how the situation is playing out.

"I don't know why the heck we didn't bring them here. If you or I got in trouble, guess what? We'd be here, or we'd be in chains, and they'd be dragging us in. Having them up in Chappaqua to me is an insult to the public," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told reporters on Wednesday. "I realize they got to cut a deal, but it's not a deal I would have cut."

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, told reporters, "We have a good group going up to New York."

"I think that anyone that has information about Jeffrey Epstein or spent any time with him, I think it's important to ask questions. I mean, personally, I think one of the things that we've been hearing a lot about lately is whether Jeffrey Epstein had any sort of foreign ties, whether there were any sort of…wealth of foreign governments," Garcia said.

But both sides have largely accused the other of politicizing the probe. Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to create a narrative that persecutes figures on the left while attempting to clear President Donald Trump, and Republicans are arguing that Democrats are using the investigation to purposefully target the sitting commander-in-chief.

Neither Clinton has been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, nor has Trump.

But both Trump and Clinton have appeared numerous times in the Epstein files released so far and are known to have had relationships with the late pedophile before his federal investigations.