NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill booed at Devils game honoring US Olympic hockey hero Jack Hughes

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill was booed by fans attending the NJ Devils hockey game at the Prudential Center on Wednesday.

The game marked the NHL return of Team USA Olympic hero Jack Hughes since he scored the winning goal against Canada in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Sherrill was in attendance to welcome Hughes and other Olympic players back to stateside ice, but when she was announced by the PA spokesperson for the ceremonial puck drop, the Newark crowd erupted in relentless boos for her and her husband, Jason Hedberg.

Still, Sherrill went on to make a social media post that included photos of her, Hughes and other players, celebrating the gold medal. Sherrill was mocked in response, as many critics pointed out how loudly she was booed.

"You managed to somehow get booed loudly during the most festive thing at the Rock ever," one X user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Didn’t everyone boo you?"

Sherrill has been a target of criticism from patriotic Americans dating back to her 2025 campaign, when it was revealed she was kept from participating in her Naval Academy commencement due to disciplinary action involving midshipmen stealing test answers in a particularly challenging electrical engineering course required for all non-engineering majors.

Sherill downplayed her involvement, saying, "I didn’t turn in some of my classmates, so I didn’t walk but graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly ten years with the highest level of distinction and honor."

Just this week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against New Jersey and Sherrill, accusing the state of expanding its sanctuary policies and obstructing federal immigration enforcement through a new executive order.

Still, Sherill's presence didn't stop anyone at the Prudential Center from celebrating Hughes and company on Wednesday.

Prior to the puck drop against the Buffalo Sabres, the Devils honored all of their Olympians from 2026, including those who represented foreign nations. No one received a warmer reception from the crowd than Hughes, as fans chanted "U-S-A!"

Hughes nearly broke down in tears while addressing the crowd.

"I’m so proud and I’m so happy that the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America," Hughes said to the crowd. "You guys are making me emotional, but I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization. And I’m so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey – so proud.

"From the bottom of my heart, all of my teammates, USA teammates, we just want to thank you guys for all the love and support. We feel it."