Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mikie Sherrill

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill booed at Devils game honoring US Olympic hockey hero Jack Hughes

Sherrill was in attendance to welcome Hughes and other Olympic players back to NHL ice

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Liberal news analyst says US men's hockey team 'allowed' themselves to be used as political props during SOTU Video

Liberal news analyst says US men's hockey team 'allowed' themselves to be used as political props during SOTU

MS Now political contributor Symone Sanders complained about the gold-medal winning U.S. men's hockey team allowing themselves to be used as political pawns by Trump during his State of the Union address Tuesday. (Credit: MS NOW - Feb. 24, 2026)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill was booed by fans attending the NJ Devils hockey game at the Prudential Center on Wednesday.

The game marked the NHL return of Team USA Olympic hero Jack Hughes since he scored the winning goal against Canada in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Sherrill was in attendance to welcome Hughes and other Olympic players back to stateside ice, but when she was announced by the PA spokesperson for the ceremonial puck drop, the Newark crowd erupted in relentless boos for her and her husband, Jason Hedberg.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils during a pregame Olympic Ceremony with New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Devils Owners David and Allison Blitzer on Feb. 25, 2026 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.  (Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Still, Sherrill went on to make a social media post that included photos of her, Hughes and other players, celebrating the gold medal. Sherrill was mocked in response, as many critics pointed out how loudly she was booed.

"You managed to somehow get booed loudly during the most festive thing at the Rock ever," one X user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Didn’t everyone boo you?"

Sherrill has been a target of criticism from patriotic Americans dating back to her 2025 campaign, when it was revealed she was kept from participating in her Naval Academy commencement due to disciplinary action involving midshipmen stealing test answers in a particularly challenging electrical engineering course required for all non-engineering majors.

Sherill downplayed her involvement, saying, "I didn’t turn in some of my classmates, so I didn’t walk but graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly ten years with the highest level of distinction and honor."

Mikie Sherrill

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill presents the state flag to Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils in a pregame welcome home ceremony on Feb. 25 in Newark, New Jersey, following Team USA's gold medal win. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Just this week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against New Jersey and Sherrill, accusing the state of expanding its sanctuary policies and obstructing federal immigration enforcement through a new executive order.

Still, Sherill's presence didn't stop anyone at the Prudential Center from celebrating Hughes and company on Wednesday.

Prior to the puck drop against the Buffalo Sabres, the Devils honored all of their Olympians from 2026, including those who represented foreign nations. No one received a warmer reception from the crowd than Hughes, as fans chanted "U-S-A!"

Hughes nearly broke down in tears while addressing the crowd.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Patriotism over politics: USA Hockey team honored by Trump amid backlash Video

"I’m so proud and I’m so happy that the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America," Hughes said to the crowd. "You guys are making me emotional, but I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization. And I’m so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey – so proud.

"From the bottom of my heart, all of my teammates, USA teammates, we just want to thank you guys for all the love and support. We feel it."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

US men's hockey stars dish on immense American pride after winning Olympic gold
US men's hockey stars dish on immense American pride after winning Olympic gold

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue