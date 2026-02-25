John Fetterman speaks on allegedly being lone Democrat to shake Trump's hand at State of the Union

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who appeared to be the only Democrat to shake hands with President Donald Trump at Tuesday's State of the Union, argued that the left's behavior won't help its cause.

"I do believe that that’s true," Fetterman said Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom" of apparently being the lone Democratic handshake.

"I shook his hand, of course. He walked in, and I'm always going to do that, for sure," he added.

A number of Democrats skipped Trump’s address to Congress, an event marked by several tense exchanges between the president and liberal lawmakers.

Trump criticized Democrats at times, while some Democratic lawmakers shouted back. Democrats also wore anti-ICE and "Release the Files" pins in protest.

PAM BONDI TORCHES DEMOCRATS FOR REFUSING TO STAND FOR GRIEVING MOTHER OF MURDERED REFUGEE AT SOTU

SPEECHWRITERS SPLIT AFTER TRUMP’S RECORD-BREAKING SOTU: ‘LIVING IN HIS OWN REALITY’ VS. ‘RESOUNDING SPEECH’

On the Democratic side of the aisle, there were several empty seats as lawmakers refused to attend the event. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was also ejected from the address for the second year in a row after holding a sign that read, "BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES!"

Fetterman described the scene on his side of the aisle as "disappointing," adding that he found it sad so many of his colleagues didn’t show up.

HOUSE GOP MOVES TO CENSURE DEM WHO DISRUPTED TRUMP ADDRESS FOR 2ND STRAIGHT YEAR

"I think, show up, you don't have to clap for everything, you don't have to agree with anything," he said.

"It’s the constant kinds of yelling and screaming and holding up signs, and for doing all these things. I don't care if it's a Republican or Democrat — it's a president, just don't do that," Fetterman later added. "Respect the office."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Some Democrats instead chose to attend the "State of the Swamp" event, meant as counter-programming to the State of the Union. Actor Robert De Niro attended the event, which featured members of the "Portland Frog Brigade" dressed in inflatable frog costumes.

Fetterman argued those kinds of events aren’t helping his party with everyday voters.

"I don't believe as a Democrat, dancing frogs really moves the ball for us as a party either," he said.