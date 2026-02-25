Expand / Collapse search
Ilhan Omar doesn't have any regrets for her ''unavoidable' outburst at State of the Union

Omar said she had to attend the speech in honor of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were both shot and killed by federal immigration officials

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Rep. Omar says it was 'unavoidable' that she would call out Trump during State of the Union Video

Rep. Omar says it was 'unavoidable' that she would call out Trump during State of the Union

Rep. Ilhan Omar doubles down, saying she does not regret defying Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries by yelling at President Trump during his State of the Union speech.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., spoke candidly on Wednesday, where she defended her outbursts during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Omar, along with her colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who was seated next to her, could be seen on video repeatedly interrupting and gesturing toward Trump several times throughout his speech. 

Omar appeared to shout "You are a murderer" and "You’re a liar." 

Ilhan Omar speaks at event

Rep. Ilhan Omar, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib at her side, spoke at a press conference at the State Capitol. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

When appearing on CNN, Omar was pressed by host Wolf Blitzer, who noted that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., asked members of his caucus to either sit in silence or to not attend at all.

"Should you have just boycotted the address? And do you think you violated the guidelines set out by your own leader?" he asked.

"No, I think it was really unavoidable. The president talked about protecting Americans, and I just had to remind him that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents," Omar responded. 

"Do you have any regrets at all about the interaction we played between you and President Trump just last night?" Blitzer asked.

"I do not, and I think many people look at that moment when the president says ‘it is our responsibility to protect Americans’ and he does not acknowledge the fact that two Americans, two of my constituents, two of our neighbors, were killed," she said. "And it was important for me to just remind the American people that the president and his administration was responsible for killing two American citizens."

Blitzer proceeded to ask, with hindsight in mind, whether she still thinks she made the right choice by showing up. 

'SQUAD' MEMBER WEARS 'F--- ICE' PIN ON HOUSE FLOOR DURING TRUMP ADDRESS

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar during State of the Union address

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., (L) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., shout at U.S. President Donald Trump as he delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I brought four Minnesotans up as guests for the Minnesota delegation. It was important for us to be there, to bear witness, to hold space for our constituents that have lived through an occupation from federal law enforcement, that have been terrorized, that have seen our neighbors been killed and traumatized in so many ways and so, no, I think it was really important for my constituents to see me there," she said. "It was really important to my constituents to hear that. I was reminding the president that Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed under this administration."

Images of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good displayed during a forum held by Democratic lawmakers

Democrats have rallied around the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good as a means to criticize ICE and immigration enforcement efforts. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment, and they responded with a Truth Social post from Trump in which he called for his critics like Omar and Tlaib to be put on a boat and "send them back from where they came."

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

