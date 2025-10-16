Deadly drug mix drives staggering rise in overdose deaths among seniors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America’s seniors aren't immune to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Among adults 65 and older, overdose deaths from fentanyl mixed with stimulants — like cocaine and methamphetamines — have surged 9,000% in the last eight years, which matches rates among younger adults.

That's according to research from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, which was presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2025 annual meeting this week in San Antonio.

Using CDC data, the researchers analyzed 404,964 death certificates that listed fentanyl as a cause of death between 1999 and 2023.

Older adults represented 17,040 of the individuals, while younger adults, aged 25 to 64, represented 387,924.

Fentanyl-related deaths increased from 264 to 4,144 in older adults between 2015 and 2023 — a 1,470% increase. Younger adults saw a 660% increase.

Among those 65 and older, fentanyl-stimulant deaths rose from 8.7% in 2015 to 49.9% in 2023, marking a 9,000% increase.

In younger adults, these deaths increased from 21.3% in 2015 to 59.3% in 2023, which is a 2,115% increase.

The year 2015 marked the onset of the fourth wave of the opioid crisis, when fentanyl-stimulants began to drive the increase in overdose deaths, data shows.

Deaths in older adults began to rise sharply in 2020, the researchers highlighted. Among stimulants paired with fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines were the most common, surpassing alcohol, heroin and benzodiazepines.

Seniors are especially susceptible to these overdoses, as many live with chronic health conditions, take several medications, and process drugs "more slowly due to age," the researchers stated.

It's a common misconception that opioid overdoses primarily affect younger people, according to Gab Pasia, lead study author and a medical student at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

"Our analysis shows that older adults are also impacted by fentanyl-related deaths, and that stimulant involvement has become much more common in this group," he said in a statement. "This suggests that older adults are affected by the current fourth wave of the opioid crisis, following similar patterns seen in younger populations."

The researchers could not determine the underlying reasons for these overdoses, as the analysis was a cross-sectional study on patterns over time, Pasia noted.

"However, the findings underscore that fentanyl overdoses in older adults are often multi-substance deaths — not due to fentanyl alone — and the importance of sharing drug misuse prevention strategies to older patients," he said.

Reducing the risk

The study authors advised anesthesiologists and other pain medicine specialists to recognize that polysubstance use can occur in all age groups, and to be cautious when prescribing opioids to adults over 65.

Study co-author Richard Wang, M.D., an anesthesiology resident at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, added that older adults prescribed opioids, or their caregivers, should be informed about overdose prevention strategies, such as having naloxone available and knowing the signs of an overdose.

Risk can also be reduced by simplifying medication routines, and using clear labeling and safe storage instructions.

"With these trends in mind, it is more important than ever to minimize opioid use in this vulnerable group and use other pain control methods when appropriate," Wang said in the press release. "Proper patient education and regularly reviewing medication lists could help to flatten this terrible trend."

Dr. Larissa K. Laskowski, an emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist at NYU Langone Health, told Fox News Digital that the findings of this study are "not surprising," since illicit-made fentanyl is "one of the deadliest substances known to man."

"In recent years, it has proliferated throughout the illegal drug market," said Laskowski, who was not involved in the study. "Fentanyl is regularly found in supplies of cocaine and methamphetamine."

Laskowski, an educator in fentanyl risk at schools, stressed that everyone, not just seniors, should be aware of the drug's potential harms.

"Just a small amount (the equivalent of a few grains of salt) can stop breathing and cause overdose death," she warned. "Any substance that is sold illegally (not from a dispensary, pharmacy or licensed retail store) could have anything in it."

"There is no quality control. Many drugs today are laced with fentanyl."

The expert reiterated that doctors should speak with patients and caregivers about reversal agents, like over-the-counter Narcan, which is often available for free at health departments, clinics and hospitals.