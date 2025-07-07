Holiday weekend turns deadly as gunfire erupts in Philadelphia residential neighborhood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were killed, and nine others were wounded when gunfire broke out over the Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Grays Ferry section of the city.

When officers arrived, they discovered multiple victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, adding that three individuals had ultimately died.

Police said 23-year-old Zahir Wylie suffered a gunshot wound to the chest; 19-year-old Jason Reese sustained a gunshot wound to the head; and 24-year-old Aziz Harriz suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Police also said nine additional victims suffered various gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and ankle; a 17-year-old man and 24-year-old man were both shot in the left arm, as was a 19-year-old man.

Police added that a 23-year-old woman was shot in her left elbow, left thigh and right calf, while a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old man were also shot, though the extent of their injuries was unknown.

A second 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said, and a 19-year-old sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. The 19-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before being taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said over 40 people were gathered in the area when over 100 gunshots from at least four different caliber weapons were fired.

A horrific video of the incident shows a group of people on the street starting to run while over a dozen others sitting on a porch began crawling on one another to find cover.

The sound of gunfire then erupts, and individuals holding handguns can be seen returning fire, while people continue to struggle to find cover.

One man next to the Ring doorbell camera can be seen firing his semi-automatic handgun uncontrollably over the group of people directly at his feet.

As a result of the gunfire outbreak, nearby homes were hit by bullets during the shooting, though police said nobody inside the homes was struck.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that during the Fourth of July weekend, six people were killed and over a dozen others injured in shootings across the city.

"Folks are going to wake up and hear about a lot of the incidents that happened over the weekend, but we are not going back," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The station reported that eight people were injured in a shooting outside a South Philadelphia bar overnight Friday as people were wrapping up their Independence Day celebrations.