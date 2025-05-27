Expand / Collapse search
Chicago’s bloody Memorial Day weekend leaves 22 shot, 2 dead: report

Chicago has reportedly recorded 139 homicides so far in 2025, following 573 deaths last year

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Rooftop Revelations: Chicagoans wake up to the 'reality of the horror' of Mayor Johnson Video

Rooftop Revelations: Chicagoans wake up to the 'reality of the horror' of Mayor Johnson

Pastor and Project H.O.O.D. founder Corey Brooks calls out locals in Chicago for betraying their 'common sense' and voting for Mayor Brandon Johnson based on 'identity politics' instead of policy.

Chicago was plagued by violence over Memorial Day weekend when 22 people were shot, including two fatally, ABC7 reported.

One fatal shooting reportedly occurred when an argument erupted inside a vehicle on the city's Northwest Side in the Logan Square neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The 35-year-old victim was attempting to exit the vehicle when he was shot and killed by someone else inside the vehicle. 

The shooter then fled the scene and remains at large. 

Chicago police at crime scene

Chicago police officers guard a crime scene after a shooting at the CTA Red Line station at 79th Street on Aug. 8, 2022. (Associated Press)

CHICAGO, MY HOMETOWN, KEEPS WINNING IN ONE SHAMEFUL WAY

The second fatal shooting took place in the same area of the city, also on Saturday afternoon, according to the report. A 46-year-old man on the Northwest Side was shot in the head while inside his vehicle near Humboldt Park. The vehicle then crashed into another car and a pole. 

The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The suspect in that shooting also remains at large. 

Two other people were also shot near a Humboldt Park homeless encampment, and one was critically injured. The shooter remains unidentified. 

Humboldt Park Chicago

Chicago has reportedly recorded 139 homicides so far in 2025. (Getty Images)

On the city's South Side, two people were sitting inside their home when they were shot. The assailant in that incident also fled the scene and remains at large.

CHICAGO DUBBED AMERICA'S MURDER CAPITAL AS DEMOCRAT LEADERS 'DEMONIZE' POLICE, SPLURGE ON MIGRANTS: ALDERMAN

According to the Chicago Tribune, which keeps a running tally of the number of homicides in the city each year, 139 people have been slain in the troubled city so far in 2025. The same outlet reported that 573 people were killed in Chicago in 2024. 

Last week, two Venezuelans living illegally in Chicago were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in connection with a deadly mass shooting. 

Ricardo Granadillo Padilla, 25, and Edward Martinez Cermeno, 24, suspected members of the violent Tren de Aragua (TdA) street gang, were taken into custody by federal law enforcement for allegedly killing three and wounding five others after opening fire during a December house party. 

Blue wooden police barricade on city street.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, 22 people were reportedly shot, including two killed, in Chicago. (AP)

More than a dozen suspected TdA members were also arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago mayor's office and the Chicago Police Department.

