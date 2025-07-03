Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Chicago drive-by shooting leaves at least 4 dead, 14 wounded

Gunfire erupted during rapper's party at restaurant, local media reported

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A drive-by shooting in Chicago killed at least four people and hospitalized 14 others, authorities said Thursday.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the River North neighborhood, when at least one person fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle into a crowd standing outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge, police said. 

The vehicle sped away immediately.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, and two women died in the attack, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

CHICAGO BRACES FOR DEADLY JULY 4 WEEKEND AS FOX NEWS ANALYST TAKES ACTION IN BROTHER'S UNSOLVED MURDER

Chicago police cruiser outside scene of shooting

The Chicago Fire Department cleans up the crime scene where the deadly shooting happened outside the Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, on July 3, 2025. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

At least 14 others, aged 21 to 32, suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Their conditions remain undisclosed.

CONGRESSIONAL INTERN KILLED IN WASHINGTON, D.C. SHOOTING, POLICE OFFICER REWARD FOR MULTIPLE SUSPECTS

The lounge had hosted a listening party for rapper Mello Buckzz when the shooting happened, according to local media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, no arrests have been made, police stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.