Hamas accepts Trump peace plan ending war in Gaza and more top headlines

1. Hamas accepts Trump peace plan ending war in Gaza

2. Trump details negotiations in the Israel-Hamas peace deal

3. Key race for governor erupts with explosive accusations

MAJOR HEADLINES

FIRST PHASE – Trump peace deal triggers 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release 48 hostages from Gaza. Continue reading …

‘YOU DID IT’ – Families call Trump after Hamas accepts peace plan ensuring hostages’ release. Continue reading …

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT – Dem senator congratulates Trump on 'historic' Israel-Hamas peace plan. Continue reading …

‘VIOLENCE ESCALATED’ – Mayor promises harsh penalties after rioters 'attack' police officers in Dem-run city. Continue reading …

DEADLY SPIRAL – Highway dispute triggers multi-hour murder spree across Houston area. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

MELTDOWN MODE – Porter explodes on staffer who steps into frame: 'Get out of my f---ing shot!' Continue reading …

DRAGGING ON – No talks scheduled as government shutdown drags on with no end in sight. Continue reading …

SHUTDOWN FURY – 'Keep your mouth shut': Jeffries and GOP lawmaker clash in Capitol Hill showdown. Continue reading …

DODGING DUTY – Dems silent as Virginia candidate's violent texts about GOP opponent spark firestorm. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BIAS EXPOSED – Parent claims son’s school is singling out Turning Point USA chapter. Continue reading …

FAITH FIGHT – City sued after mayor blames Christians for violent clash with left-wing agitators. Continue reading …

BLUE EXODUS – San Francisco residents ditch Democratic Party over failed liberal policies. Continue reading …

NO REGRETS – Bill Burr fires back at critics for performing at Saudi festival: 'I don't give a f---.' Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Senator Chuck Schumer must end his government shutdown. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – Why it’s inevitable that Elon Musk will be a trillionaire. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

STARS & SWIPES – Upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer appears to sit during ‘God Bless America.’ Continue reading …

MONEY MOVES – Disney making major changes to ticket prices at biggest US parks. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on farmers' feats and brilliant baseball. Take the quiz here …

SECONDHAND SECRETS – Bargain hunter spots potential medieval treasures at thrift shop for $30. Continue reading …

WARNING FOR FAMILIES – Surge in teen vaping brings doctor's alert. See video …

WATCH

TREY YINGST – This is the first time I can remember Palestinians and Israelis celebrating the same thing. See video …

SEAN DUFFY – We're putting Americans first, not illegal immigrants. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight into James Comey’s arraignment and what it reveals about the political battles surrounding the DOJ. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













