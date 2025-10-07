Utah parent claims son’s school is singling out Turning Point USA chapter from being fully recognized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Utah parent says his son’s high school is singling out its Turning Point USA chapter and making it difficult for the group to be fully recognized on campus.

Braeden Stander, father of 17-year-old Fremont High School student Brigham Stander, told Fox News Digital that it has been hard for their Turning Point USA chapter to be recognized as a "curricular club."

The "curricular club" status allows groups to receive school sponsorship, participate in assemblies, and have yearbook space, as reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, while "noncurricular club" status prevents groups from receiving school sponsorship.

"You have the mountain bike group, is allowed to be in the homecoming parade, and then they were allowed to participate in the first assembly," Braeden Stander told Fox News Digital.

"So we start working trying to, you know, fight with the administration saying like, ‘Hey, you're singling this group out because you believe that they're a, you know, right-wing group,’" Stander said.

Stander said that the assassination of Charlie Kirk — the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his " American Comeback Tour " — made his son especially passionate about ensuring his chapter was fully recognized.

"The whole Charlie Kirk incident happens, and it really lights a fire under these kids," Stander said. "Like, ‘We're going to fight harder because we're tired of being silenced.’ And so, my son's the president. We reached out to the state school board. And shared our story with the state school board."

Last week, Stander said he appeared before the Utah State Board of Education on Thursday during a public comment period and then before the Law and Licensing Committee on Friday to share concerns about Weber School District policies, where Fremont High School is located.

"We went before the state's school board and laid out the facts of what was happening to these kids," Stander said. "And that all of a sudden, now groups weren't going to be allowed to do these things. But for, we've been in the school district, I have a daughter that's 20 years old, and we've been in the school system forever, and they've never had these restrictions. It was just all of a sudden because of this club, we're going to now enforce the district policies."

Stander said some of the students involved in the Turning Point USA chapter have faced pushback, but he thinks the school district is making an effort to address their concerns.

"As soon as we went before the school board, everything changed," Stander added. "The school, the legal counsel for the school district, they've 100% changed their approach on how they're dealing with us as a group. They seem to be, you know, inviting them to more things, but we still haven't achieved the change in policy and those things that need to make sure that this doesn't happen to other students of other schools."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Weber School District said that "TPUSA was approved to be a group at Fremont High at the end of last school year. Groups have been featured in yearbooks in the past. TPUSA submitting an application at the end of the school year and being approved as a new group would explain why they haven't appeared in past yearbooks."

The spokesperson added that their "policy and state law requires all groups be given equal access. Administrators don't decide which group has access, but rather whether any or all groups are afforded equal access to activities and events. Groups that asked to participate in the homecoming activities at the school were allowed to participate. We are not aware of any request by the TPUSA group to be part of those activities. Prior to this, there was a request by TPUSA to participate in back-to-school night. That was denied as no groups were allowed to participate in that event."

"The district maintains that it has not granted a request to one group while denying it to another group," Weber School District said. "Where groups have been given access to certain things in the past, such access was not simultaneously denied to other groups who have asked."