Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

Apparent road rage incident sparks deadly Texas shooting spree across 2 cities, leaving 4 dead

Suspected gunman takes own life after multi-location attacks: police

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Alleged gunman found dead after Texas shooting spree Video

Alleged gunman found dead after Texas shooting spree

Texas authorities said a gunman killed three people in two separate shootings, before committing suicide at a third location. (KRIV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

What began as a roadside confrontation in Sugar Land spiraled into a deadly shooting rampage across Houston, leaving four people dead, including the suspected gunman, who police say took his own life.

The alleged shooter, who authorities have not yet identified, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson.

At about 12:30 p.m. local time, the Sugar Land Police Department reported a woman was killed near Highway 90 in an apparent road rage shooting.

Police in Sugar Land near first shooting location

Police cars were spotted near the first shooting location in Sugar Land, Texas. (KRIV)

SUSPECTED BLUE CITY GUNMEN KILL INNOCENT GIRL IN REVENGE SHOOTING AT HOME: SHERIFF

An hour later, a mechanic shop in Houston called 911 to report that a man had shot and killed a male employee.

A witness in a nearby warehouse went outside to film the gunman, who then fired several shots, killing the man.

Houston mechanic shop

Police were seen gathered near the Houston mechanic shop, where two of the victims were shot and killed on Wednesday. (KRIV)

VIDEO SHOWS YOUTH BASEBALL PLAYERS RUNNING FOR COVER AS SHOTS RING OUT AT GAME

Houston police received a call a half an hour later about another shooting, where they found the suspect dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was connected to the two shootings, Crowson said.

Crime scene in Houston taped off

Houston Police shared a photo of one of the alleged crime scenes on social media. (Houston Police via X)

2 MEN CLAIMING TO BE POLICE SHOT, KILLED BY HOMEOWNER, AUTHORITIES SAY

The identities of the three victims have not yet been released.

Houston detectives are coordinating with Sugar Land police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crowson said there is no danger to the public.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue