Apparent road rage incident sparks deadly Texas shooting spree across 2 cities, leaving 4 dead

What began as a roadside confrontation in Sugar Land spiraled into a deadly shooting rampage across Houston, leaving four people dead, including the suspected gunman, who police say took his own life.

The alleged shooter, who authorities have not yet identified, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson.

At about 12:30 p.m. local time, the Sugar Land Police Department reported a woman was killed near Highway 90 in an apparent road rage shooting.

An hour later, a mechanic shop in Houston called 911 to report that a man had shot and killed a male employee.

A witness in a nearby warehouse went outside to film the gunman, who then fired several shots, killing the man.

Houston police received a call a half an hour later about another shooting, where they found the suspect dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was connected to the two shootings, Crowson said.

The identities of the three victims have not yet been released.

Houston detectives are coordinating with Sugar Land police.

Crowson said there is no danger to the public.