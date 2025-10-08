Expand / Collapse search
Bad Bunny appears to sit during 'God Bless America' at Yankee Stadium: report

Bad Bunny was recently selected as the Super Bowl LV halftime show performer

Ryan Gaydos
GUY BENSON SHOW: Jimmy Failla Weighs in on INSANE Incest Recommendation in the U.K., Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl, + MORE! Video

GUY BENSON SHOW: Jimmy Failla Weighs in on INSANE Incest Recommendation in the U.K., Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl, + MORE!

Jimmy Failla, host of Fox Across America on Fox News Radio and Fox News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla, joined The Guy Benson Show today to discuss a bevy of topics.

Bad Bunny came under scrutiny as he appeared to remain seated during "God Bless America" at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night during a playoff game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, according to a report.

TMZ Sports first obtained the photo that appeared to show the Grammy Award-winning artist about three rows behind home plate sitting with his friends while fans around them stood, some with hands over their hearts. A video posted by the outlet appeared to show the crowd singing in unison, "guide her," while he is seated.

Bad Bunny at the Yankees playoff game

Bad Bunny attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Bad Bunny’s agency and the Yankees for comment. An AI check on the photo didn't raise any alarms.

Bad Bunny was thrust into the national spotlight as it was announced he was chosen to be Super Bowl LV’s halftime show performer. Since then, the Puerto Rico native’s remarks about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been put in the spotlight.

Bad Bunny said in September he didn’t book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears that his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

Bad Bunny with his pals

Bad Bunny sits behind home plate during a playoff game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays on Oct. 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

In June, he recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico. 

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

Bad Bunny in New York in August 2025

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" on Aug. 26, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Since then, Bad Bunny has been seen at sporting events in the U.S. and hosted "Saturday Night Live."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

