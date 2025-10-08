Bad Bunny appears to sit during 'God Bless America' at Yankee Stadium: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bad Bunny came under scrutiny as he appeared to remain seated during "God Bless America" at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night during a playoff game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, according to a report.

TMZ Sports first obtained the photo that appeared to show the Grammy Award-winning artist about three rows behind home plate sitting with his friends while fans around them stood, some with hands over their hearts. A video posted by the outlet appeared to show the crowd singing in unison, "guide her," while he is seated.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bad Bunny’s agency and the Yankees for comment. An AI check on the photo didn't raise any alarms.

Bad Bunny was thrust into the national spotlight as it was announced he was chosen to be Super Bowl LV’s halftime show performer. Since then, the Puerto Rico native’s remarks about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been put in the spotlight.

Bad Bunny said in September he didn’t book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears that his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

In June, he recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico.

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

Since then, Bad Bunny has been seen at sporting events in the U.S. and hosted "Saturday Night Live."