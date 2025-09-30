Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Archaeology

Experts intrigued after thrift shopper spots mysterious ancient artifacts on sale for $30

Archaeology-savvy customer spotted 11 rings and 2 medallions at thrift store

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Metal detectorist group strikes gold with ancient European treasures, including pots filled with coins Video

Metal detectorist group strikes gold with ancient European treasures, including pots filled with coins

Treasure hunters in Poland from a group called Denar Kalisz found clay pots containing 631 medieval artifacts, silver coins and an 1,800-year-old Roman gold necklace worth invaluable sums.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bargain hunter recently spotted ancient artifacts, including rings and medallions, that were up for sale for a mere $30.

The customer noticed the treasures at a thrift store in Chilliwack, Canada, around 60 miles east of Vancouver. Simon Fraser University, a public university in British Columbia that ultimately received the finds, announced the donation in a Sept. 24 press release.

Employees at Thrifty Boutique, a store run by the Chilliwack Hospice Society, alerted the school after a customer with an archaeology background noticed the jewelry and its "potential archaeological significance." 

RARE ANCIENT GOLD DISCOVERY MADE BY FLORIDA STUDENT AT ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITE

The set included 11 rings and two medallions. Pictures of the artifacts show they were intricately carved, and still with signs of patina.

Thirty Canadian dollars is equal to around $21.50 in U.S. dollars — making the set of 13 objects remarkably cheap.

Split image of archaeologists observing object, close-up of medallion

Researchers say artifacts found at a thrift shop could trace back to ancient Europe. (SFU / Sam Smith)

The age of the objects, and the location in Europe where they originated, are still a mystery for now.

Sabrina Higgins, associate professor of global humanities and archaeology, said she believes the objects are most likely medieval.

RARE CHRISTIAN CROSS AMONG SPECTACULAR 1,000-YEAR-OLD VIKING TREASURES FOUND BY METAL DETECTORISTS

"I think they most likely originate from somewhere within the boundaries of what was once the Western Roman Empire," Higgins said in a statement.

"The shapes, designs and construction make me think that these are medieval, as the Romans typically used slightly different materials and techniques."

Hand holding artifact from thrift store

Experts are investigating whether rings and medallions donated to SFU were looted, forged or genuine. (SFU / Sam Smith)

SFU is currently designing a course around identifying the artifacts. Higgins called the donation "an amazing opportunity for students here at SFU."

She predicted, "It will take at least a semester – if not longer – to piece together the origins of these artifacts."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We’re fortunate to have access to cutting-edge research technologies within our department to properly study these objects, so it promises to be a rewarding journey for students."

The university is also exploring whether the objects were looted or forged. 

Layout of medallions, rings, showing signs of wear and patina

The jewelry’s intricate carvings and patina suggest authentic age, but SFU is testing for forgery. (SFU / Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology)

Even if the latter is true, SFU assistant professor Cara Grace Tremain said the objects still provide an "interesting learning experience."

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

"What we’re doing is essentially being detectives. We’re trying to recover the story of these items," Tremain observed.

"They could offer up new information that may change the way we think about that culture or history. In which case, we want to know that we’re basing our theories on something that is authentic."

Archivist holding large ancient medallian

"What we’re doing is essentially being detectives. We’re trying to recover the story of these items," said a professor.  (SFU / Sam Smith)

The finds are currently in the possession of SFU's museum in Burnaby, British Columbia. 

In a statement, Chilliwack Hospice Society executive director Sue Knott called it a "privilege" to work with university officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This story is a beautiful reminder of how every donation carries meaningful history and unknown potential," she said.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue