Experts intrigued after thrift shopper spots mysterious ancient artifacts on sale for $30

A bargain hunter recently spotted ancient artifacts, including rings and medallions, that were up for sale for a mere $30.

The customer noticed the treasures at a thrift store in Chilliwack, Canada, around 60 miles east of Vancouver. Simon Fraser University, a public university in British Columbia that ultimately received the finds, announced the donation in a Sept. 24 press release.

Employees at Thrifty Boutique, a store run by the Chilliwack Hospice Society, alerted the school after a customer with an archaeology background noticed the jewelry and its "potential archaeological significance."

The set included 11 rings and two medallions. Pictures of the artifacts show they were intricately carved, and still with signs of patina.

Thirty Canadian dollars is equal to around $21.50 in U.S. dollars — making the set of 13 objects remarkably cheap.

The age of the objects, and the location in Europe where they originated, are still a mystery for now.

Sabrina Higgins, associate professor of global humanities and archaeology, said she believes the objects are most likely medieval.

"I think they most likely originate from somewhere within the boundaries of what was once the Western Roman Empire," Higgins said in a statement.

"The shapes, designs and construction make me think that these are medieval, as the Romans typically used slightly different materials and techniques."

SFU is currently designing a course around identifying the artifacts. Higgins called the donation "an amazing opportunity for students here at SFU."

She predicted, "It will take at least a semester – if not longer – to piece together the origins of these artifacts."

"We’re fortunate to have access to cutting-edge research technologies within our department to properly study these objects, so it promises to be a rewarding journey for students."

The university is also exploring whether the objects were looted or forged.

Even if the latter is true, SFU assistant professor Cara Grace Tremain said the objects still provide an "interesting learning experience."

"What we’re doing is essentially being detectives. We’re trying to recover the story of these items," Tremain observed.

"They could offer up new information that may change the way we think about that culture or history. In which case, we want to know that we’re basing our theories on something that is authentic."

The finds are currently in the possession of SFU's museum in Burnaby, British Columbia.

In a statement, Chilliwack Hospice Society executive director Sue Knott called it a "privilege" to work with university officials.

"This story is a beautiful reminder of how every donation carries meaningful history and unknown potential," she said.