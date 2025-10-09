Trump praised during phone call with hostage families after Hamas agrees to peace plan: video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Family members of hostages being held by Hamas celebrated the acceptance of the peace plan pushed by President Donald Trump by calling him on the phone to thank him for his efforts, which include the release of the remaining 48 hostages.

A group of family members were with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Wednesday night when they got the president on the phone for a quick conversation, a video from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum (HMFF) showed.

Upon answering the call, Trump was immediately met with positive remarks and cheers from the group.

Multiple people yelled, "Thank you!" while one person said, "You did it!" and another said, "This is amazing."

One man could be heard thanking the president for everything he has done for Israel and its people over the past few years.

"Mr. President, we believe in you. We know you've done so much for us … Since you became the president. Even before that. And we trust you fulfilled the mission until every hostage, every 48 of the hostages, are home," the man said. "Thank you so much. Blessed be the peacemakers."

Another man chimed in, "God bless you, Mr. President. God bless America."

Before ending the phone call, Trump said all hostages would be returned on Monday, which garnered loud cheers from the group.

The family members were in Washington, D.C., this week with the HMFF to mark two years since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel.

Trump's peace plan was accepted one day after the Oct. 7 anniversary.

"Yesterday, we gathered here in the Sukkah of Hope with the Trump administration. And today, President Trump has done it. He announced just now that our loved ones, the hostages are coming home," the organization said in a news release on Wednesday.

HMFF assured it will continue fighting until all 48 hostages are returned to their families.

"We will not stop fighting until we see the last of the 48 return to their family. Those who were murdered in captivity, buried in the land of Israel, those who are still alive, walking through the border and reuniting with us, the families," the organization said.

The group thanked Trump for his courage and the administration for "doing everything you can to bring them home."

"Let's do it," the statement concluded.