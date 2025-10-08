Katie Porter caught on video screaming 'Get out of my f-----g shot!' at staffer during 2021 call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video obtained by Politico and released Wednesday shows California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter berating a staffer during a 2021 video call after stepping into her shot.

In the clip, then-U.S. Rep. Porter, D-Calif., is seen speaking with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about energy and climate issues. At one point, a staffer walks into the frame, prompting Porter to snap and yell, "Get out of my f---ing shot!"

She also scolded the staffer for having appeared in the background before.

"You were in my shot before that," Porter said. "Stay out of my shot."

Politico noted that Porter’s outburst was edited out of the Department of Energy’s final version of the webinar.

The Porter campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The resurfaced footage follows another viral clip this week showing Porter lashing out at a reporter and attempting to end an interview.

During a segment on California’s redistricting effort, CBS California reporter Julie Watts asked Porter, "What do you say to the 40% of California voters who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?"

Porter, considered by many to be the frontrunner in the race, responded, "How would I need them in order to win, ma’am?"

"Well, unless you think you’re going to get 60% of the vote," Watts said, prompting Porter to laugh.

The exchange grew tense as Porter pushed back on the question, arguing over whether she needs to court Trump voters, particularly if she’s running head-to-head against another Democrat.

"So you don’t need them to win," Watts asked Porter.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said, prompting the reporter to point out that she had asked the same question to the other candidates in the race, and they answered it.

"I don’t want to keep doing this, I’m going to call it," Porter said.

"You’re not going to do the interview?" Watts said as Porter tried to remove her microphone.

"Nope, not like this I’m not, not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask," Porter responded.

When Watts reminded Porter that every candidate had answered the question, Porter said, "I don’t care."

Porter told Watts after being pressed even more that she doesn’t "want to have an unhappy experience with you" and that she doesn’t "want this all on camera."

The clip drew widespread attention online, with conservatives criticizing Porter for struggling with follow-up questions.

