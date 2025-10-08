Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Screaming match erupts between Hakeem Jeffries, Mike Lawler as government shutdown chaos continues

'Are you mathematically challenged, bro?' Jeffries asked Lawler during the fight

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Hakeem Jeffries confronted by House Republican on Obamacare subsidies Video

Hakeem Jeffries confronted by House Republican on Obamacare subsidies

Rep. Mike Lawler demanded that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sign onto a bipartisan bill temporarily extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies, leading to a heated confrontation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions erupted on Capitol Hill Wednesday as two members of the House of Representatives got into a screaming match on the eighth day of the 2025 government shutdown.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., confronted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., outside the latter's news conference over a bipartisan compromise on enhanced ObamaCare subsidies, a key flashpoint in the fight over federal funding.

He also taunted Jeffries about whether he would endorse democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City — which Jeffries did not answer.

"First of all, I don't answer to you. You don't even answer to yourself," Jeffries responded.

SENATE STALLS ON SHUTDOWN VOTE AMID WARNING FURLOUGHED WORKERS MAY LOSE PAY

Mike Lawler confronts Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Mike Lawler is seen confronting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on the eighth day of the government shutdown, Oct. 8, 2025. (Elizabeth Elkind/Fox News Digital)

The heated exchange began with Lawler challenging Jeffries to sign onto bipartisan legislation extending COVID-19 pandemic-era enhancements to ObamaCare subsidies for one year.

Those subsidies are set to expire at the end of 2025 without congressional action, and Democrats have been demanding that the issue be addressed before they would agree on a federal funding bill to end the shutdown.

"We've got a one-year extension, why don't you sign on right now?" Lawler asked.

Jeffries responded angrily, "Did you get permission from your boss? Did your boss Donald Trump give you permission?"

"He's not my boss," Lawler replied.

The two men spoke over each other for nearly five minutes, both accusing the other's party of derailing the government.

"You're an embarrassment," Jeffries said, before confronting him for voting for President Donald Trump's massive policy bill, the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"I voted for a tax cut bill that gave the largest tax cut to Americans in history — including, by the way, the average New Yorker getting a $4,000 tax cut. Are you against that?" Lawler asked.

Mike Lawler outside the Capitol Hill Club in D.C.

Rep. Mike Lawler leaves following a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

Jeffries responded, "You're embarrassing yourself. The largest cut to Medicaid in American history — you voted for that."

The House Democratic leader pointed his finger into Lawler's chest, telling him, "You're not going to talk to me, and talk over me, because you don't want to hear what I have to say. So why don't you just keep your mouth shut?"

"Oh, is that the way to talk?" Lawler retorted.

They continued debating the merits of the Republicans' policy bill, though Lawler repeatedly tried to ask Jeffries if he would sign onto the temporary ObamaCare extension.

Jeffries then shifted the conversation to accusing House Republicans of remaining in their districts during the government shutdown — something Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urged them to do in order to keep the focus on D.C. on Senate Democrats refusing the GOP's funding bill.

SENATE REPUBLICANS CONFIRM MORE THAN 100 TRUMP NOMINEES AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CONTINUES

"You wanted Republicans to be here, I'm here," Lawler said. "And by the way, you can pass an [Affordable Care Act] extension right now. Sign onto this bill."

Jeffries asked, "Mike, is your boss Donald Trump behind it?"

He argued it would take more Republicans than those signed onto the legislation to get it passed in the House as the fight further devolved into insults.

"Are you mathematically challenged, bro?" Jeffries asked.

Lawler said, "No, I think you are. You have 215 Democrats."

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries hold press conference

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walk to speak to members of the media following a meeting at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fight came hours after Johnson confronted a pair of Senate Democrats outside his office who were demanding the Republican leader swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz.

Senate Democrats rejected the GOP-led funding bill for the sixth time on Wednesday, all but guaranteeing the shutdown will extend into a ninth day.

The House passed a bill to extend fiscal year (FY) 2025 federal funding levels through Nov. 21 to give lawmakers more time to create a longer-term deal for FY 2026 spending.

But Democrats, furious at being sidelined in federal funding talks, have largely said they'll reject any deal that does not include an extension of the expiring ObamaCare subsidies.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

Close modal

Continue