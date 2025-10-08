More Democrats dodge Virginia candidate’s ‘2 bullets’ scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Senate Democrats dodged questions on whether Virginia Democratic candidate Jay Jones should drop out of his race for attorney general over resurfaced text messages in which he fantasized about putting "two bullets to the head" of a Republican colleague.

Asked whether Jones should quit his race, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., answered, "I haven’t given it a thought."

Pressed whether he had read the text messages, which have caused massive political fallout in an already tight Virginia election, Whitehouse said, "I have not."

Prominent Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., simply responded, "I don’t have time at the moment" and continued to walk away.

VIRGINIA LAWMAKER SAYS DEM AG CANDIDATE’S REMARKS ‘CHANGE THE ELECTION’

Virginia Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, was also willing to address the scandal. Warner ignored Fox News Digital’s questions on whether he would like Jones to return a donation he sent him to the campaign.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., started to give an answer, saying, "being somebody who has, in my family, you know, political violence is a real thing and it’s a big deal."

Kelly stepped into an elevator and the doors closed before he could comment any further.

New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich answered, "I haven’t been tracking it, but like I said, violence and political violent rhetoric, I’m just done with it, it shouldn’t come from either side, anytime, ever."

VIRGINIA LAWMAKER CLAIMS JAY JONES SAID IF MORE POLICE WERE KILLED IT WOULD REDUCE SHOOTINGS OF CIVILIANS

Meanwhile, Sen. John Ossof, D-Ga., refused to answer at all and just walked away.

In texts obtained by Fox News Digital, Jones, a former Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates, once remarked on shooting then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert in texts with another lawmaker.

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head," Jones wrote.

In a subsequent text, Jones also wrote, "Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

WATCH: KAINE DEFENDS JONES AMID AG CANDIDATE’S TEXTS ENVISIONING MURDER OF GOP LEADER: ‘STILL A SUPPORTER’

In another private text exchange, Jones said he hoped Gilbert’s children would die. When challenged, Jones doubled down, saying that such grief might be "a good thing" if it advanced his politics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones has since apologized, calling the remarks "embarrassing and shameful," and said he had reached out personally to Gilbert and his family.