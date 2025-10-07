Final faceoff: Democrat, Republican nominees in key race for governor blast each other on debate stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — With under one month to go until Election Day in New Jersey's competitive and combustible race for governor, Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli battled over Sherrill's military record, Ciattarelli's business career, and support for President Donald Trump during their second and final debate.

The showdown in New Jersey in the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, which turned increasingly bitter in recent weeks, played out at Wednesday's acrimonious debate.

In one heated exchange, Sherrill accused Ciattarelli of profiting off the opioid crisis, claiming that he "killed tens of thousands of people" through his ties to pharmaceutical industry-backed training materials.

And Ciattarelli fired back that Sherrill "broke the law," as he pointed to her fines four years ago for failing to timely disclose stock trades, as members of Congress are required to do under federal conflict-of-interest law.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states to hold gubernatorial contests the year after a presidential election, which means the races traditionally grab outsized national attention.

And this year's ballot box showdowns are viewed as crucial early tests of Trump's popularity and second-term agenda, and are considered key barometers ahead of next year's midterm elections for the U.S. House and Senate.

The two candidates took shots at each other over key issues, including New Jersey's sky-high energy costs, property taxes, immigration, and the ongoing federal government shutdown.

And while he isn't on the ballot, Trump loomed large over the debate.

Ciattarelli, who cruised to the GOP nomination earlier this year after landing Trump's endorsement, was asked where he disagrees with the president.

"I disagree with the president on the Empire Wind Farm for Long Island," the Republican nominee answered.

Moments later, Sherrill charged that her GOP rival had "shown zero signs of standing up to this president. In fact, the president himself called Jack 100% MAGA, and he's shown every sign of being that."

Ciattarelli shot back that "in times of need, it's best to have a relationship with whoever occupies the White House, and I will."

Asked to grade the president's performance so far during his second term, Ciattarelli said, "I'd certainly give the president an A. I think he's right about everything that he's doing."

"I think that tells us all we need to know about who Jack Ciattarelli's supporting. I give him an F right now," Sherrill responded, as she pointed to New Jersey's high cost of living.

Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker and a certified public accountant who started a medical publishing company before getting into politics and winning election as a state lawmaker, is making his third straight run for New Jersey governor. And four years ago, he grabbed national attention as he came close to upsetting Murphy.

It was during the 2021 campaign that Ciattarelli's connection to opioid manufacturers first surfaced. Ciattarelli sold his company, which published content promoting the use of opioids as a low-risk treatment for chronic pain, in 2017.

"You’re trying to divert from the fact you killed tens of thousands of people by printing your misinformation, your propaganda," Sherrill charged. "I think our kids deserve better. I think the people you got addicted and died deserve better than you."

Ciattarelli did not directly address the allegations, but he shot back at the debate, saying, "With regard to everything she just said about my professional career, which provided for my family, it's a lie. I'm proud of my career."

And at a post-debate news conference, he claimed the attack by Sherrill was "a desperate tactic by a desperate campaign on behalf of a desperate candidate."

Sherrill, asked after the debate if she had proof directly linking Ciattarelli to the opioid deaths, told reporters, "I guess he’s not really expressed anything about this. I think there’s a lot we don’t know. I think he continues to not be very transparent about it."

Ciattarelli, during the debate, fired back at Sherrill, saying, "I got to walk at my college graduation," as he referred to the controversy surrounding Sherrill's military records.

The race was rocked two weeks ago after a New Jersey Globe report revealed that Sherrill's military records indicated that the United States Naval Academy blocked her from taking part in her 1994 graduation amid the cheating scandal.

Sherrill has claimed that Ciattarelli was going on a "witch hunt" over her improperly released military records, which raised questions about her possible involvement in a cheating scandal that rocked the U.S. Naval Academy three decades ago.

Ciattarelli and his campaign have repeatedly called on Sherrill, who went on to pilot helicopters during her military career after graduating from the Naval Academy, to release her military records to explain why she was prevented from attending her graduation ceremony.

But a separate report from CBS News revealed that the National Personnel Records Center, which is a branch of the National Archives and Records Administration, mistakenly released Sherrill's improperly redacted military personnel files, which included private information like her Social Security number, to a Ciattarelli ally.

The National Archives, in a letter two weeks ago, apologized to Sherrill, saying the improper release was due to a government worker's error over a legal records request.

Following the breach of the records, Sherrill's campaign sent cease-and-desist letters to the National Archives and to Ciattarelli's campaign, as well as to Russell and Nicholas De Gregorio, who is described by Sherrill’s team as "an agent of the campaign working at the direction of" Russell.

The Sherrill campaign also launched a digital ad taking aim at Ciattarelli.

"They broke the law to attack a veteran," the narrator in the spot charged.

Sherrill, asked why she didn't attend her graduation, said at the debate, "I didn't turn in some of my classmates, so I didn't walk at graduation because I come from an incredibly accountable place. But I went on to graduate. I was commissioned an officer in the United States Navy."

And she asked, "Why my opponent still won't take accountability for the release of those records. It's under federal investigation that a member of his team, someone he vetted to be his lieutenant governor, actually got access to those records, said he was shocked and disgusted, and yet nevertheless shopped them out to reporters when he was asked about it, he acted as if he had no idea what his campaign was doing."

"So either he's really incompetent or he's lying," she argued.

Ciattarelli quickly responded, calling on Sherrill to release her records.

"We know for a fact that she wasn't allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony. We know for a fact that her name was not listed in the commencement exercise program. She says it's because she didn't turn in classmates. That's the honor code at West Point. That's not the honor code at the Naval Academy. You don't get punished for that. I think she was punished for something else," he emphasized.

While Democrats have long dominated federal and state legislative elections in blue-leaning New Jersey, Republicans are very competitive in gubernatorial contests, winning five out of the past ten elections.

And in the 2025 race, political history favors both parties.

The party that wins the White House tends to lose the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial elections the following year, which favors the Democrats. But Democrats in New Jersey are also trying to buck history — it's been over six decades since a party won three straight Garden State gubernatorial elections.