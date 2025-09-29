Government shutdown looms with midnight deadline to make a deal and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Federal government likely 'headed into a shutdown'

2. Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin returns to court — without showing his face

3. Trump to attend Pentagon meeting of hundreds of commanders at Quantico

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘ACT OF EVIL’ – FBI searching for motive after Michigan church shooting. Continue reading …

BACKUP CALL – Louisiana governor requests 1,000 National Guard troops to fight violent crime wave across state. Continue reading …

DRUG WAR VICTORY – Task force seizes enough cocaine 'to kill every American' in record efforts. Continue reading …

‘CORRUPTION’ – Scandal-plagued Dem in key state hit with new allegations involving her children. Continue reading …

SPACE VISITOR – Massive comet heading to Earth may be alien technology, Harvard astrophysicist says. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BALLOT BOX BATTLES – Five races to watch with Election Day 2025 just five weeks away. Continue reading …

FEARLESS RESPONSE – Virginia GOP lawmaker won't be silenced after suspect threatens to 'shoot' him. Continue reading …

FRAUD CONCERNS – Illegal alien, found with loaded gun and $3K cash, registered as Democrat voter. Continue reading …

STREET FURY – National Guard returns to Portland under Trump after city’s violent 2020 turmoil. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LOOKING AWAY – ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel sheds 64% of viewers 48 hours after much-hyped return. Continue reading …

DUN DUN – NBC's 'Law & Order: SVU' portrays illegal immigrant as hero facing ICE villains. Continue reading …

'ARTIST ACTIVIST' – 'The View' praises Bad Bunny as halftime show performer as singer avoids US shows. Continue reading …

CAMPAIGN FALLOUT – Mamdani criticizes Adams as 'extreme' after mayor exits New York City race. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Trump White House fired up about King Coal’s return to power. Continue reading …

ROBERT MAGINNIS – What Hegseth’s top-brass meeting should — and shouldn't — mean. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

RECALL ALERT – Listeria outbreak linked to frozen meals leaves 4 dead, 19 hospitalized. Continue reading …

LOVE SONG ENDS – Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban reportedly calls it quits after 19 years. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fizzy favorites and notable newspapers. Take the quiz here …

GRUESOME – Dolphins star Tyreek Hill carted off field after gruesome knee injury, rushed to hospital. Continue reading …

OUT OF NOWHERE – Driver stunned when a surprise visitor makes a sudden appearance. See video …

WATCH

SEN. JOHN THUNE – There's no reason for a shutdown, Schumer needs to come to the table. See video …

VIVEK RAMASWAMY – Overwhelming majority of crime is committed by a small percentage of people. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown on Congress’ push for tougher laws to keep repeat violent offenders off America’s streets. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













