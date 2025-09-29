Expand / Collapse search
Drug task force seizes record-breaking 1 million pounds of cocaine, denying cartels and narco-terrorists $11B

One million pounds of cocaine is enough to fill 42 dump trucks

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Fighter jets deploy as President Trump targets narco-terrorists Video

Fighter jets deploy as President Trump targets narco-terrorists

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson has the latest on the war on drugs on 'Special Report.'

EXCLUSIVE – A Florida-based multi-agency task force has seized a record one million pounds of cocaine during fiscal year 2025 — a haul officials say represents 378 million lethal doses, enough to kill every American.

The seizure was announced by Joint Inter-Agency Task Force – South (JIATF-S), led by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The unit, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, works with partner nations to disrupt the flow of illicit drugs through the "transit zone" between South America, Central America and the Caribbean and to weaken transnational criminal organizations.

According to the task force, the amount of drugs seized over the past 12 months is enough to fill 42 dump trucks. The 2025 fiscal year ends Tuesday. 

JIATF-S confirmed to Fox News Digital that the effort has denied cartels and narco-terrorists $11.34 billion in revenue and removed 377.9 million lethal doses from the streets.

TRUMP UNLEASHES US MILITARY POWER ON CARTELS. IS A WIDER WAR LOOMING?

A Coast Guard boat with illegal drugs near a large ship

A Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC 617) small boat crew transfers illicit drugs seized from a go-fast style vessel back to the cutter in the Caribbean Sea on Aug. 15. (U.S. Coast Guard)

JIATF-S operates across 42 million square miles, from the Eastern Pacific to the Western Atlantic, stretching from international waters north of the Caribbean Antilles to the southern tip of South America at Cape Horn.

The region has long been a major trafficking corridor for drugs, arms, cash and people. Well-financed and sophisticated criminal networks continue to exploit the area, officials said.

"By disrupting the flow of these deadly drugs, JIATF-S is saving lives and protecting our homeland," the agency added.

A seizure of this magnitude has never been accomplished before. Officials said the one million pounds of cocaine does not include the strikes on Venezuelan narco-terrorists.

The Trump administration has vowed to intensify military action in the Caribbean as part of its counter-narcotics strategy.

TRUMP SAVES AMERICAN LIVES WITH ‘OVERWHELMING FORCE’ AGAINST DRUG SMUGGLERS ENCROACHING ON US BEACHES: EXPERT

A Coast Guard member seen wrapping bails of illegal drugs on a ship

A Coast Guard crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Diligence (WMEC 616) wraps bails of illicit narcotics during a drug offload at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

In recent months, U.S. forces have conducted multiple operations targeting smuggling vessels as President Donald Trump pushed to crack down on cartels and stem the flow of cocaine and other illicit drugs into the United States.

In February, Trump designated groups, including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel as foreign terrorist organizations. The Justice Department has also offered a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro is accused by U.S. authorities of helping lead the Cartel of the Suns, a Venezuelan drug-trafficking network allegedly comprised of senior government and military officials.

"As he gained power in Venezuela, Maduro participated in a corrupt and violent narco-terrorism conspiracy with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," a State Department bulletin states. 

A member of the Coast Guard carries a bag filed with illegal drugs

A Coast Guard Cutter Diligence (WMEC 616) crew member carries a bundle of illicit narcotics off the cutter during a drug offload at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida on Sept. 22, 2025.  (U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

Prosecutors allege Maduro helped arrange multi-ton shipments of FARC-produced cocaine and directed the Cartel of the Suns to provide the group with military-grade weapons.

In August, Trump approved the deployment of several U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers to strengthen counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean.

Maduro responded by declaring that Venezuela was ready to resist any attacks, calling the move "an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat." He has accused Trump of orchestrating a broader campaign to overthrow his government.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this report. 

