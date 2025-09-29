Portland set to see Trump crime crackdown reckoning after 2020's humiliating violence spree

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland, Oregon, is on track to face a Trump crime crackdown reckoning that's more than five years in the making.

Portland was ravaged by violence in 2020 as liberal protesters, Black Lives Matter activists, Antifa anarchists and others converged on the deep blue stronghold following the death of George Floyd during an interaction with Minneapolis police on Memorial Day of that year.

The Trump administration deployed federal law enforcement to help quell the violence near federal property, but did not roll out crime crackdown initiatives on par with what the president is currently unveiling in cities such as Washington, D.C., this year.

Now, President Donald Trump has set his sights on the left-wing city to remove illegal immigrants and crack down on crime trends — five years after the city saw millions of dollars in damages and witnessed consecutive nights of rioting that began on Memorial Day and continued into September 2020.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday morning.

"I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

George Floyd's death on Memorial Day in 2020 sparked nationwide protests and riots, but in Portland, unrest raged for more than 100 consecutive nights, with the city recording a staggering 144% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2021, and millions of dollars in damages to businesses and government buildings.

Trump was in office during the riots and protests of 2020, as his administration juggled the coronavirus pandemic — including state lockdowns and vaccine requirements for some workers — while Trump faced Joe Biden and the Democratic Party at the ballot box.

Trump railed against the violence that played out in The City of Roses, while the Department of Homeland Security launched the Protecting American Communities Task Force to protect federal monuments, memorials, and other buildings from violence and vandalism in the city and other crime-rattled cities like it.

The task force was formed after rioters broke into the Multnomah County Justice Center at the end of May, igniting a fire inside and spray-painting the building. The justice center houses Portland police headquarters and a county jail, and sits next to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

The federal courthouse faced repeated vandalism, including rioters launching fireworks at the building, graffiting the exterior with anti-police slogans, and breaking its windows. The task force worked to protect the Hatfield building, as well as a handful of other federal buildings, from attacks, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"These are anarchists. These are not protesters. People say protesters. These people are anarchists. These are people that hate our country. And we're not going to let it go forward," Trump said in July 2020, while claiming that violence-plagued cities needed "more federal law enforcement" and celebrating that the law enforcement deployed to Portland had "done a fantastic job."

Trump railed against local Democratic leaders at the time for failing to end the violence when it first began, including slamming then-Mayor Ted Wheeler as "incompetent" and a "fool," as well as messages against then-Gov. Kate Brown, while underscoring that federal law enforcement would clean the city up.

Federal law enforcement officials on the task force, however, were phased out of the city that summer, with local police replacing federal officers who worked to protect federal buildings beginning at the end of July.

Critics accused Trump of abusing power by deploying federal authorities to Portland. A coalition of Democratic mayors — including leaders from Washington, D.C., Portland and Chicago — urged Congress to block further deployments, arguing it threatened the First Amendment.

Protests and riots continued in the city in the fall months of 2020 — when the final leg of the federal election dominated headlines – and after federal officials left the city. Federal law enforcement officials had been phased out of the city by Aug. 31, according to a DHS Inspector General report published in 2021.

All told, the riots caused an estimated $2.3 million in damages to federal buildings in Portland alone, Fox News Digital previously reported, while Portland police reported spending at least $6.2 million to cover overtime and personnel costs for just roughly one month of the riots, and businesses in the downtown area lost tens of millions of dollars in revenue and damages due to the protests and riots, the police chief said at the time.

In the fallout, the police department's staffing woes worsened as the city defunded its force and morale cratered; homicides hit an all-time high in November 2022 – recording 101 homicides that year – and shootings increased across the city, with Portland recording more than 1,000 shootings across the first 10 months of 2021.

Trump has been on a crime crackdown blitz since his second inauguration, as agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security launched massive deportation efforts to remove the millions of illegal immigrants who flooded the nation under the Biden era, and Trump turned his attention to individual cities he believes are in need of assistance on law and order.

Trump federalized the Washington, D.C., police department on Aug. 11 and deployed the National Guard to patrol the city. Trump has celebrated the federalization of Washington, D.C.'s police force as a success, including notching zero homicides across a 13-day period in August, and arresting more than 2,000 suspects for crime stretching from illegal firearms charges to immigration arrests. He has also lauded Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for her assistance with the effort.

"We don’t have a crime problem in Washington anymore," Trump told reporters earlier in September of the crackdown. "And the mayor has been very helpful."

Two hundred National Guard members are expected to converge on Portland in the coming days. The campaign follows Chicago's ongoing "Midway Blitz" crime crackdown to weed out illegal immigrants in the Windy City, and as Memphis, Tennessee, prepares to receive its own teams of federal law enforcement and National Guard members later this week to combat crime in the southern city.

Portland has seen ongoing issues with crime, including rampant drug use and homelessness, and has seen flaring protests over the summer — most notable near a Portland ICE facility — as the Trump administration carried out various immigration crackdowns across the country.

Anti-ICE graffiti was scrawled on the outside of the Portland ICE facility, while the demonstrations have become violent at times between protesters and federal agents, prompting authorities to use rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs to break up the crowds, Fox Digital reported earlier this month.

In August, protesters displayed a guillotine and fought with police before officers fired munitions to disperse the crowd.

Oregon sued the Trump administration on Sunday in an attempt to prevent the deployment of 200 National Guard members to Portland. The National Guard members began arriving to the city over the weekend, Fox Digital previously reported.

Local leaders have slammed Trump's order as "unlawful," while arguing the city poses no threat to national security.

"Our city is a far cry from the war-ravaged community he has posted on social media," Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek told reporters at a news conference on Sunday. Kotek added that she spoke directly with Trump.

"There is no insurrection, there is no threat to national security and there is no need for military troops in our major city," she added.

