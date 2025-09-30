Louisiana governor requests 1,000 National Guard troops to fight violent crime wave across state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry says he has formally requested federal assistance (RFA) to activate up to 1,000 Louisiana National Guard personnel under Title 32.

Landry announced his intentions during an appearance on "Hannity" Monday evening, stating his request for federal assistance had been submitted to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Landry cited "ongoing public safety concerns regarding high crime rates throughout the state," adding that local law enforcement is overwhelmed by the number of homicides, carjackings and gang violence that "significantly exceed the national average."

COLLEGE STUDENT’S KILLING FUELS CURFEW TALK AS TRUMP THREATENS TO SEND TROOPS INTO CRIME-RIDDEN STATE

He also says manpower shortages have been compounded by hurricanes and other natural disasters, causing the already thin police force to be stretched to its breaking point.

Louisiana faces "a convergence of elevated violent crime rates in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans coupled with critical personnel shortages within local law enforcement," according to Landry.

The additional Guard support is expected to "supplement law enforcement presence in high-crime areas, provide logistical and communication support, and secure critical infrastructure."

Under Title 32 authority, they would patrol high-crime neighborhoods, bolster police presence in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport, while securing critical infrastructure.

DEFENSE SECRETARY HEGSETH AUTHORIZES 2,000 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO CARRY WEAPONS IN DC IF NECESSARY: US OFFICIAL

In the past, deployments of the National Guard have proven effective, Landry said, pointing to a 50% drop in crime during Mardi Gras and other major events earlier this year.

According to USA Facts, Louisiana ranks among the nation’s most dangerous states consistently. In 2024, for every 100,000 people, there were 520 violent crimes and 2,296 property crimes. Compared to the U.S. average, the violent crime rate in 2024 in Louisiana was 44.8% higher, and its rate of property crime was 30.5% higher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although not everyone is on board, as local officials in Shreveport and New Orleans have voiced concerns, Landry insists the crisis demands urgent action.

His request is now in Washington, leaving the fight over Louisiana’s safety in the hands of Hegseth, who will decide whether the support is necessary.