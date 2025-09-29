Trump to attend Tuesday's unprecedented gathering of US military commanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is set to attend Tuesday’s unprecedented all-hands meeting of U.S. military commanders in Quantico, Va., he said Sunday.

As speculation swirls over why generals and flag officers from around the world were summoned, Trump insisted the purpose was celebratory.

"It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message," Trump told NBC News.

"We have some great people coming in, and it’s just an ‘esprit de corps.’ You know the expression ‘esprit de corps’? That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing."

The gathering represents a major logistical and security feat, concentrating nearly every top U.S. military leader in one location. Trump’s attendance raises the stakes further, putting the Secret Service in charge of security.

Hundreds of generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders — ranked one star and above — were ordered last week to attend the meeting with War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The invitation offered no stated reason, fueling speculation it could herald mass cuts consistent with Hegseth’s push to shrink the general officer corps.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wrote to the Pentagon seeking details on the cost of flying in officers on such short notice and whether virtual alternatives were considered. About 800 general and flag officers are stationed worldwide, and together with their enlisted advisors and aides, the number descending on Quantico could exceed 1,000, according to Duckworth. She also asked what accounts would cover the costs, whether return travel might be disrupted by a potential government shutdown, and if a cost-benefit analysis preceded the decision to meet in person.

Defense officials and analysts have suggested the meeting may preview cuts not only to the general officer ranks but also to civilian and contractor roles at bases worldwide. Others believe it could foreshadow reductions to the U.S. force posture in Europe and the Middle East, consistent with an expected national defense strategy that prioritizes homeland defense after years of emphasis on the Indo-Pacific and China.

Hegseth has pledged to cut the general officer corps by 20 percent and has already dismissed roughly two dozen senior officers. Reports also suggest he intends to use the meeting to stress his "warrior ethos," which defense sources suggest could be a way to remind commanders of their duty to remain apolitical, and reassert his personal authority over the force.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order directing law enforcement and the military to counter "domestic terrorism and organized political violence." On Sunday, at Trump’s direction, Hegseth informed the adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard that 200 troops would be deployed for 60 days to protect immigration enforcement officials facing protests. The federalized Guard members will serve under U.S. Northern Command.