Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Marriages

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage: report

Country star and Academy Award-winner have two daughters together

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have split after 19 years of marriage, according to reports.

"Nicole’s sister has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," sources told People magazine.

"She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage." According to TMZ, they have reportedly been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Urban, 57, and Kidman, 58, have two children together, daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

NICOLE KIDMAN PLANS HOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER OF NASHVILLE WITH REESE WITHERSPOON

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Met Gala

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated after 19 years of marriage. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Representatives for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

NICOLE KIDMAN'S TENNESSEE HOME ALLOWS HER TO BE ‘JUST A CITIZEN’: ‘MY KIDS LOVE THAT’

The Oscar-winning actress first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

Kidman previously revealed that she and Urban decided from the beginning of their relationship that they would only communicate by voice. 

Keith Urban nuzzles up to wife Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married in 2006 after meeting the year before at an event in Australia. (Angela Weiss)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We don't text," Kidman told Parade magazine. "We call. We've done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text, and it just kind of worked for us. So, now we don’t."

She added, "We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say. We talk all the time, and we FaceTime, but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Australian actress Nicole Kidman, husband singer Keith Urban (C) and Australia's former foreign minister Julie Bishop watch the women's singles semi-final match between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Danielle Collins of the US on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2019. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo credit should read DAVID GRAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman previously admitted that she and Keith Urban opt out of texting and prefer communicating by voice. (David Gray)

In addition to their no-texting rule, Kidman said that "not having secrets" helps keep their union strong.

In 2023, the "Somebody Like You" singer told Fox News Digital that "it's always family first" in his household.  

"It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance," Urban said. "It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Big Little Lies" actress was previously married to Tom Cruise after meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder." The former couple have two adopted children, Isabella and Connor.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue