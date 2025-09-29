Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have split after 19 years of marriage, according to reports.

"Nicole’s sister has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," sources told People magazine.

"She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage." According to TMZ, they have reportedly been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Urban, 57, and Kidman, 58, have two children together, daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

NICOLE KIDMAN PLANS HOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER OF NASHVILLE WITH REESE WITHERSPOON

Representatives for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

NICOLE KIDMAN'S TENNESSEE HOME ALLOWS HER TO BE ‘JUST A CITIZEN’: ‘MY KIDS LOVE THAT’

The Oscar-winning actress first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

Kidman previously revealed that she and Urban decided from the beginning of their relationship that they would only communicate by voice.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS



"We don't text," Kidman told Parade magazine . "We call. We've done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text, and it just kind of worked for us. So, now we don’t."

She added, "We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say. We talk all the time, and we FaceTime, but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to their no-texting rule, Kidman said that "not having secrets" helps keep their union strong.

In 2023, the "Somebody Like You" singer told Fox News Digital that "it's always family first" in his household.

"It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance," Urban said. "It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Big Little Lies" actress was previously married to Tom Cruise after meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder." The former couple have two adopted children, Isabella and Connor.