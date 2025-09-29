Dolphins star Tyreek Hill carted off field after gruesome knee injury, rushed to hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gruesome knee injury on Monday night against the New York Jets.

Hill needed to be carted off the field in the third quarter after his left leg buckled in awkward fashion as he was making a catch near the sideline. The ESPN broadcast showed a replay of the action. Hill’s leg was bent in a direction it shouldn’t have been, to put it simply.

Both medical staffs for the Jets and Dolphins made their way quickly to Hill, who was put into an air cast and placed on the back of a cart. He was seen smiling almost out of disbelief as the Dolphins crowd at Hard Rock Stadium cheered for their speedy wide receiver, who acknowledged them as the cart drove to the tunnel.

Hill was quickly ruled out of the game with what the Dolphins called a knee injury. ESPN reported that the team feared he dislocated his knee.

"He is being taken to a local hospital for imaging, evaluation and observation," the Dolphins’ statement on X read.

Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were on the same page in this game, as No. 10 caught six passes for 67 yards to lead the Dolphins in that category before his injury.

Considering the seriousness of the injury, Hill’s 2025 season could be over. He has just 15 catches for 198 yards with one touchdown over four games this year.

The Dolphins came into this game against their AFC East foe struggling with an 0-3 record, as Mike McDaniel’s offense hadn’t been its usual electric self.

Hill had a slow start to the 2025 campaign, catching just four passes for 40 yards in a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He looked like his normal self, though, when he had 109 yards on six grabs in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

Hill scored his first touchdown of the season last week on "Thursday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills, where he had five catches for 49 yards.

Hill is in his 10th NFL season, his fourth with the Dolphins after six with the Kansas City Chiefs.

