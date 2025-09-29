'The View' co-hosts hail NFL tapping Trump critic Bad Bunny for Super Bowl as good 'business decision'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-hosts praised the NFL for tapping Bad Bunny to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show, calling it a "business decision."

"It's a business decision at the end of the day," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "He's the most streamed artist on Spotify multiple years over."

Latin music star Bad Bunny said in an interview published earlier this month that he has no U.S. dates on his latest tour because he doesn’t want Latino fans detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"I love what he is doing," co-host Ana Navarro said. "Bad Bunny is an international superstar. He may not be coming here, but he is going all over Europe, all over Latin America."

Navarro said people returned from his residency in Puerto Rico "awakened."

"They came back like they had gone to church," Navarro added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin also praised the NFL’s choice.

"He is truly an artist activist and we haven’t seen that for quite some time, I think, and this is the time for that. He said that he will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and competent leader," Hostin said.

In an interview with i-D published on Sept. 10, the artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, confirmed that one of the main reasons he excluded the U.S. on his "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour" was to avoid any risk his fans could be detained.

"But there was the issue of — like, f------ ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told the outlet, expressing concerns over President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda in his second term.

He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president last year after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked during a comedy set at one of Trump's rallies before the election that Puerto Rico was a "floating island of garbage."

Other recent performers who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show include Kendrick Lamar, Usher and Rihanna.

