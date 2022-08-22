Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Georgia teen, 17, faces murder charge after ‘accidental’ shooting of brother: report

Xavier Hayes is facing multiple charges following DeKalb County incident

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A 17-year-old Georgia teen is facing a murder charge after striking his twin brother in the face in a shooting Monday that police initially described as "accidental," reports say. 

Xavier Hayes is currently being held in DeKalb County Jail outside of Atlanta following the death of his brother Dimitri, according to Fox5 Atlanta. 

Dimitri Hayes was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was hit during the shooting around 3:30 a.m. this morning, which police said at the time was "accidental," the station reported. 

Police told Fox5 Atlanta that the twins were playing with a gun in their bedroom – not knowing it was loaded – when it discharged, striking one of the Hayes brothers in the face. 

DeKalb County Police, according to Fox5 Atlanta, first described the shooting as "accidental" before the murder charge was filed.

Xavier Hayes later was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old. 

The surviving Hayes was interviewed at DeKalb County police headquarters, Fox5 Atlanta reports. 

It was not immediately clear what led investigators to file a murder charge against him. 