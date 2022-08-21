Texas lounge security guard shot and killed by customer during argument

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man shot and killed a security guard on Friday evening during an argument at a lounge in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, according to police.

Toussel Kuhn, 48, allegedly shot the security guard multiple times around 10 p.m. before being wounded by a bystander and fleeing the scene. He was later arrested after crashing his car in Glenn Heights, which is just south of DeSoto.

Police responded to the Brickhouse Lounge where the shooting took place and found 47-year-old Derek Phillips, the security guard, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brickhouse Lounge told Fox 4 News that the incident began when Kuhn started trying to smoke cigarettes inside.

DeSoto City Councilwoman Crystal Chism said she was saddened by the incident and referenced another recent fatal shooting at a youth football game in nearby Lancaster, which allegedly involved Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib.

"No one should fear for their life at youth football event nor a lounge where you should be able to let your hair down and chill," Chism wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Brickhouse Lounge did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday but posted on its website that it would be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Kuhn, the suspect, was being treated for injuries at a local hospital on Saturday.