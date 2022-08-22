Washington man captured after ‘gruesome’ double-murder of couple, deputies say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington man wanted in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home last week has been captured, authorities said Sunday night.

Shaun D. Rose, 40, was arrested around 8 p.m. at a gas station in Tacoma, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said. Officials noted a struggle between officers and Rose but did not elaborate.

Rose was spotted earlier on Sunday driving a white Buick passenger car in Mason County, where deputies there pursued him in a brief chase, officials said. Rose was apparently able to lose the deputies due to his erratic and dangerous driving.

He ditched the Buick and stole another car in Pierce County before driving to Tacoma, according to investigators. He then abandoned that vehicle and went to a gas station, where Tacoma police arrested him.

Investigators said Rose is a suspect in the "gruesome" killings of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla on Thursday.

The bodies of the Schulzes were discovered around 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening after the couple’s daughter went to check on them, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the Schulzes' cause and manner of death. No further details about the alleged murders were immediately provided.

Kitsap County deputies took custody of Rose and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail on a no-bail felony murder warrant.

Rose has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, theft and drug use, FOX13 Seattle reported, citing authorities. He failed to show up to a pre-trial hearing earlier this month for burglary charges after being released on bond.

The sheriff’s office thanked citizens for calling in numerous tips and said that investigators are still seeking information and surveillance footage related to the incident.