Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt
Published

Washington man captured after ‘gruesome’ double-murder of couple, deputies say

Shaun D. Rose arrested at gas station in Tacoma, Washington, following murders of Steven and Mina Schulz

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington man wanted in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home last week has been captured, authorities said Sunday night.

Shaun D. Rose, 40, was arrested around 8 p.m. at a gas station in Tacoma, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said. Officials noted a struggle between officers and Rose but did not elaborate.

Rose was spotted earlier on Sunday driving a white Buick passenger car in Mason County, where deputies there pursued him in a brief chase, officials said. Rose was apparently able to lose the deputies due to his erratic and dangerous driving. 

He ditched the Buick and stole another car in Pierce County before driving to Tacoma, according to investigators. He then abandoned that vehicle and went to a gas station, where Tacoma police arrested him.

TEXAS LOUNGE SECURITY GUARD SHOT AND KILLED BY CUSTOMER DURING ARGUMENT

Shaun D. Rose was arrested on a felony murder warrant at a gas station in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday night.

Shaun D. Rose was arrested on a felony murder warrant at a gas station in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday night. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators said Rose is a suspect in the "gruesome" killings of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla on Thursday.

The bodies of the Schulzes were discovered around 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening after the couple’s daughter went to check on them, the sheriff’s office said.

  • crime scene in Olalla, Washington
    Image 1 of 2

    Investigators named Rose as a suspect in what they described as a "gruesome" and "brutal" double homicide. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

  • sheriff's van outside home
    Image 2 of 2

    Investigators said the bodies of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were discovered at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, Washington, on Thursday evening. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the Schulzes' cause and manner of death. No further details about the alleged murders were immediately provided.

Kitsap County deputies took custody of Rose and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail on a no-bail felony murder warrant.

Rose was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and held without bail.

Rose was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and held without bail. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office )

Rose has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, theft and drug use, FOX13 Seattle reported, citing authorities. He failed to show up to a pre-trial hearing earlier this month for burglary charges after being released on bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office thanked citizens for calling in numerous tips and said that investigators are still seeking information and surveillance footage related to the incident.