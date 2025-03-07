Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Idaho murders texts, Casey Anthony's TikTok, Princeton murders warning

SHE FOUGHT BACK: DNA found under college student's nails in Idaho massacre: court docs.

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Serial killer kept 'trinkets' from gruesome slayings that could offer evidence trove.

‘REINTRODUCE MYSELF’: Casey Anthony invokes daughter she was accused of killing while unveiling new mission.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

PERFECT STORM: Mommy blogger's child abuse went 'unchecked' for years — expert pinpoints what helped her do it.

WARNING SIGN: Princeton preppy murder victim received eerie text hour before slaying.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

‘ALWAYS HAS’: Slain California fire captain's fugitive wife 'scared' ex mother-in-law.

LEFT IN THE COLD: Chiefs fans’ cause of death revealed as suspects charged in backyard discovery.

FRANTIC: 911 transcript, texts from surviving roommates in Idaho massacre released.