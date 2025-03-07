Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Idaho murders texts, Casey Anthony's TikTok, Princeton murders warning

Ruby Franke's 'unchecked' behavior, Princeton preppy murder, Bryan Kohberger case

Fox News Staff
Published
Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in students' murders, judge rules Video

Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in students' murders, judge rules

Chanley Painter joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss judge's death penalty ruling in Idaho college murder case. 

SHE FOUGHT BACK: DNA found under college student's nails in Idaho massacre: court docs.

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Serial killer kept 'trinkets' from gruesome slayings that could offer evidence trove. 

‘REINTRODUCE MYSELF’: Casey Anthony invokes daughter she was accused of killing while unveiling new mission. 

A split image of Casey Anthony in court in 2011 and Casey sitting on a couch with her daughter, Caylee, before Caylee's murder.

A split image of Casey Anthony in court in 2011 and Casey sitting on a couch with her daughter, Caylee, before Caylee's murder. (Joe Burbank, Orlando Sentinel/)

PERFECT STORM: Mommy blogger's child abuse went 'unchecked' for years — expert pinpoints what helped her do it.

WARNING SIGN: Princeton preppy murder victim received eerie text hour before slaying.

Matthew Hertgen, accused of killing his brother in Princeton, appears in court

Matthew Hertgen appears in a pre-trial detention hearing at Mercer County Criminal Court with his lawyer Jason Charles Matey (L) on Thursday, March 6, 2025 in Trenton, NJ.  Hertgen is accused of killing his younger brother Joseph Hertgen in February. (Stephanie Keith for Fox News Digital)

‘ALWAYS HAS’: Slain California fire captain's fugitive wife 'scared' ex mother-in-law.

LEFT IN THE COLD: Chiefs fans’ cause of death revealed as suspects charged in backyard discovery.

FRANTIC: 911 transcript, texts from surviving roommates in Idaho massacre released.

Idaho student murder victims

The victims of the Idaho student murders.

This article was written by Fox News staff.