Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

True Crime

Idaho police recovered a 3-person mixture of DNA under Maddie Mogen's fingernails

Suspect Bryan Kohberger's attorney says testing was inconclusive

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Dad of Idaho college murder victim demands justice: 'They've put us through hell' Video

Dad of Idaho college murder victim demands justice: 'They've put us through hell'

Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his reaction to suspect Bryan Kohberger's legal counsel pushing to throw out evidence ahead of the trial and his take on a possible plea deal.

Madison Mogen fought back.

Idaho investigators found a three-person mixture of DNA under the 21-year-old University of Idaho undergrad's fingernails after she and three friends were killed in her off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022, according to court filings.

Bicka Barlow, a defense attorney who specializes in attacking DNA evidence and who was recently added to suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense team, wants to limit testimony on the fingernail scrapings at trial, however.

She says they don't match her client. 

IDAHO PROSECUTORS WANT TO BLOCK BRYAN KOHBERGER FROM ARGUING AN ‘ALTERNATIVE PERPETRATOR’ LEFT BLOOD AT SCENE

Madison Mogen

Madison Mogen's senior pictures from photographer Jessie Frost. (Jessie Frost Photography)

In a pair of redacted motions regarding the evidence, she argued that because testing of the samples came back inconclusive, focusing on them could mislead the jury. Additionally, she argued that independent testing conducted for the defense ruled him out entirely as a contributor.

"Mr. Kohberger's inconclusive [likelihood ratio] is similar to almost every other person for whom an LR was generated and focusing on his ‘inconclusive’ LR would mislead the jury in that it implies that the LR means that Mr. Kohberger's DNA might be present in the sample," she argued.

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Kohberger wearing a red jail issue jumpsuit

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania in advance of extradition hearing. He's charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Barlow cited heavily redacted testimony from Jade Miller, who discussed samples recovered from under a nail on Mogen's left hand. Although the specifics of what Miller said were not included in the publicly available filing, Barlow argued that her testimony was misleading and therefore barred under state law.

BRYAN KOHBERGER JUDGE ENDS ‘PERVASIVE’ SECRET FILINGS RESTRICTING WHAT PUBLIC CAN SEE

Additionally, the presence of unknown DNA could support the defense theory that unknown persons left it there – an issue the defense already raised regarding blood samples found on a handrail in the home and on a glove outside.

Geneticist and lawyer Bicka Barlow speaks on witness stand

Geneticist and lawyer Bicka Barlow speaks during Bryan Kohberger’s hearing Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow. She has since been added to his defense team. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune)

"It could play in the defense very well that there was more than one person at the location in order to control that many people," said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and cold case investigator.

IDAHO JUDGE DENIES BRYAN KOHBERGER DEFENSE MOTION TO SUPPRESS KEY EVIDENCE

Mogen, a marketing major from Coeur d'Alene, was killed alongside her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in an upstairs room of a six-bedroom house just steps off campus. Police also found a knife sheath under her body that had DNA on it that helped them uncover Kohberger as a suspect.

A floor below, police found the remains of Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20. All four students suffered multiple stab wounds. 

idaho students final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Idaho's crime lab had tested two hypotheses: first, that the samples included DNA from Mogen, Goncalves and an unknown person, and second, that the DNA came from Mogen and two unknown persons.

Multiple people appear to have been tested as possible matches to the unknown persons. None of the results were a conclusive match to anyone. 

Police allege that Kohberger visited the area of the home on multiple occasions, citing cellphone records and video of the suspect vehicle – a white Hyundai Elantra like the one he was pulled over in multiple times. 

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Madison Mogen Kaylee Goncalves

A photo of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, two of the University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022. (Instagram)

His trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 11, and he could face the death penalty if convicted. 

Latah County Judge John Judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf at his arraignment in May 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case is now being overseen by Judge Steven Hippler in Boise.