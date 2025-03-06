Kansas City Chiefs fans’ cause of death revealed after being found frozen in friend’s yard

The causes of death have been revealed for the three Kansas City Chiefs fans who were found dead in the backyard of their friend's home in January 2024.

A forensic exam determined David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, "all died of fentanyl and cocaine combined toxicity," according to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The documents reveal what responding officers encountered the day they were called to the Kansas City, Missouri, rental home, where the group of longtime friends had celebrated the Chiefs' victory just days earlier.

On Wednesday, Jordan Willis and Ivory J. Carson were charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years.

Willis and Carson had court appearances Thursday, joining separately via video from the jail, wearing orange jumpsuits during their arraignment in Platte County, Missouri.

Willis’ lawyer, John Picerno, entered a not guilty plea on Willis’ behalf, and the judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Carson, who does not yet have an attorney and plans to apply for a public defender.

Deadly Kansas City discovery

McGeeney's fiancée, April Mahoney, called authorities after discovering the frozen bodies of the trio on Jan. 9, 2024. The friends had gathered at Willis' rental property to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers around 7 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2024.

Mahoney, according to court documents, grew alarmed that her fiancée had seemingly disappeared – eventually going to the home and spotting McGeeney's red Ford F-150 pickup truck parked outside the residence.

Repeated door knocking yielded no response, leading Mahoney to climb through a basement window, documents revealed.

"They located an isolated deceased person on the back patio and called police," documents say, without specifying which body was first found.

Court documents note that all three of the victims were found deceased in the backyard of the home.

When police arrived at the single-family home, Mahoney told authorities that her fiancée would drink and use cocaine. She noted that McGeeney "would get low on money," and Willis would "usually supply cocaine to his friends."

Police wrote in court documents that they discovered a bag of a "white powdery substance" in the top drawer of an end table and a second bag of "white powdery substance" on top of the entertainment center in the living room.

Willis told police on Jan. 9 that he believed McGeeney, Harrington and Johnson had left his home on Jan. 8 around 4 a.m., according to court documents. Picerno previously told Fox News Digital that his client went to sleep while the four men were still awake and hanging out at the house.

Picerno also previously revealed to FOX 4 that Willis was asleep with air buds and a loud fan on.

Two other unidentified witnesses, who were present at the football watch party, told police that they "drank, smoked marijuana and used cocaine." One of the witnesses said that he left "shortly before midnight" on Jan. 8, documents said.

Another witness said that before heading to Willis' rental home, he saw a "large plate of cocaine allegedly supplied by Mr. Willis that everyone was using" at Harrington's home, the documents said.

Court records also indicated that Carson, who went by "Blade Brown," supplied and sold cocaine to Willis and the victims, and that his DNA was found on a bag of fentanyl.

The Kansas City Police Department said that it investigated the three deaths for 14 months before charges were filed.

"KCPD detectives never stopped working on the case, waiting for all the facts to come in. Reaching this point is a testament to their dedication to delivering justice for the victims and their loved ones," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday.

