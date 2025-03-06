Bryan Kohberger case: Idaho court releases surviving roommates' text messages from night of student murders

FIRST ON FOX: Text messages between two surviving roommates from the home in Moscow, Idaho, where four university students were killed in a home invasion stabbing attack have been revealed publicly for the first time in a newly unsealed court filing.

The roommates, identified in court documents only as DM and BF, appear to have been awake and discussing the possibility of a masked trespasser approximately five minutes after the attack.

DM has previously been identified as the only eyewitness who saw the intruder – a masked man with "bushy eyebrows" – in the six-bedroom house on King Road. Based on her statements to police and audio from a security camera next door, the attacker is believed to have left the house shortly after 4:17 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022.

The attack left four people dead – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The filing reveals text messages that DM and BF exchanged between 4:22 and 4:24, as well as texts DM sent to some of the victims before dawn and again around 10:20 a.m. Prior to the texts, DM tried to call BF and three of the victims. None of her calls were answered.

"No one is answering," DM wrote to BF, according to the filing. "I'm rlly confused rn."

Read the excerpts from moments after the slayings:

"Kaylee," DM wrote in another text. "What's going on?"

DM also appeared to reference the intruder she later told police she encountered when peering out of her bedroom door. She referenced something "like a ski mask almost."

Read the excerpts from morning after:

"Like he had soemtbinfover (sic) is for head and little nd mouth"

BF urged her to "run" downstairs. According to other court filings released this week, DM spent the night in BF's room and an unnamed person called 911 from BF's phone around noon the next day.

At 10:23 a.m., DM texted both Mogen and Goncalves. "Pls answer," she wrote. "R u up??" She then called her father around 11:40 a.m.

Timeline:

4:00 AM: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls 3 victims, no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again, no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves 'Pls answer'

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims, no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12:00 PM.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

Prosecutors are asking the court to allow them to introduce the texts as evidence.

Read the redacted 911 call transcript

Prosecutors allege that police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath under Mogen's body that had DNA on it that led them to the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, a 30-year-old former Ph.D. student who was studying criminology at the nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime.

Separately, the court also released a transcript of a frantic 911 call that reveals multiple callers spoke with the dispatcher trying to explain that they had found Kernodle unresponsive and someone had seen an intruder the night before.