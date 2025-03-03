Casey Anthony launches TikTok, Substack to ‘advocate’ for daughter she was accused of killing

"America's most hated mom," Casey Anthony, is now promoting a new video series on TikTok in which she intends to speak about legal advocacy issues "as a proponent for the LGBTQ community" and "women's rights."

Anthony, now 38, was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008 but has alleged that her father is the real perpetrator.

"This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting," Anthony said in a March 1 video posted to TikTok. "I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter."

She continued: "For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."

Casey Anthony has become a household name over the last 17 years, inspiring multiple TV series and documentaries. A jury found Anthony guilty of lying to law enforcement but not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse after a monthlong trial in 2011. Caylee's death remains unsolved.

"Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity. My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people — to give people tools and resources they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to," Anthony said in her TikTok video.

She added that people will be able to email her directly about "legal issues" via her Substack, where she frequently publishes blog posts. Anthony also said she decided to start the new video series after people "close to" her were "targeted and attacked recently."

"As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights, I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008," Anthony said.

"I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece, still going to keep my privacy intact…and I will explain in great detail why it's so important for people to protect their privacy. … With the current climate in our country especially, it's that much more important."

Cindy Anthony, Casey's mother, initially reported Caylee missing on July 15, 2008, about a month after the toddler was last seen on June 15, 2008. She also told police at the time that Casey's impounded vehicle smelled like a dead body, and experts later testified during her trial that the vehicle did contain evidence of human remains in the trunk.

Casey was arrested in connection with her daughter's disappearance and death that same year, initially telling police the girl had vanished while she was with a babysitter.

Following her daughter's death in June 2008, Casey left home and spent the next month with her boyfriend, apparently failing to report any crime involving her daughter.

Months later, in December 2008, a utility worker located Caylee's skeletal remains in a wooded area about a half-mile from the Anthony family's home.

Jose Baez, who represented Athony during her trial, argued that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family's above-ground swimming pool in June 2008 and Casey's parents then attempted to cover up her death and dispose of her remains, which George and Cindy have vehemently denied.

Prosecutors argued that Casey Anthony suffocated her daughter with chloroform and taped the 2-year-old's mouth shut.

After deliberating for 11 hours, a Florida jury found Anthony not guilty of the crimes filed against her.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.