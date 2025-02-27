Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Fox Hollow serial killer's secret tapes could reveal murder horrors if ever found: documentary

The case of Herb Baumeister is being explored in a new true-crime docuseries, 'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Friend of serial killer's father recalls troubling purchase Video

Friend of serial killer's father recalls troubling purchase

Mannetta Braunstein, who worked with Dr. Herb Baumeister Sr. for 10 years, recalls conversations about his son, Herb Baumeister Jr., who killed at least a dozen people.

Herb Baumeister took many secrets to the grave.

One of them is the location of his trove of missing tapes, which some believe detail how his $1 million estate, the Fox Hollow Farm, became his personal killing field.

Baumeister, believed to be one of the most prolific serial killers in Indiana history, is the subject of a four-part true-crime documentary from ABC News Studios, "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer." 

The series is available to stream on Hulu.

Indiana Herb Baumeister is suspected of killing at least 25 victims. So far, 12 victims have been connected to Baumesiter.

Herb Baumeister is suspected of killing at least 25 victims. (Indianapolis Police Department)

About 10,000 charred bones and bone fragments have been found at the 18-acre estate of the married father of three. Before Baumeister could be taken into custody in 1996, he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Canadian park. He was 49.

A grey image of the Fox Hollow Farm mansion

Herb Baumeister brought his victims to his spacious and secluded home. He ultimately killed them and buried their remains.  (ABC News Studios/Hulu)

According to the U.K.'s Daily Mail, Baumeister’s wife Julie said a large collection of tapes had gone missing from their home. The outlet also shared that Canadian police had also spotted a box of tapes inside Baumeister's vehicle days before his death.

The film details how investigators believed Baumeister may have filmed his victims with a secret camera hidden in an air vent in his basement.

Black and white photo showing sign of Fox Hollow Farm

Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield, Ind., is the former home of Herb Baumeister, owner of the Sav-A-Lot shopping chain. The 1977 Tudor-style mansion is now owned by Rob Graves. (Michelle Pemberton/USA Today Network/Imagn)

"It’s not uncommon for serial killers to keep mementos or trinkets from victims," retired Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Det. Cary Milligan said in the docuseries.

"Something to relive … the murders," he shared. "We’re looking through the bottom of the entertainment area … and we noticed this vent. … I was suspicious that if Herb was videotaping any activity that might have been going on. … That may have been a way that Herb could’ve gained power over the individuals that he was killing."

Black and white photo of the woods at Fox Hollow Farm

If Herb Baumeister's tapes were ever found, they could give new insight into the horrors that occurred at Fox Hollow Farm. (Michelle Pemberton/USA Today Network/Imagn)

According to the film, the vent appeared as if someone had quickly tried to remove something from it.

A person in the shadows walking through the woods.

"The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" is directed by Alex Jablonski. It features sit-down interviews with loved ones, investigators and others closely connected to the case. (ABC News Studios/Hulu)

"Inside it was big enough that a video camera could have been placed up there," said Milligan. "It was positioned so if you inserted a camera it would look directly down on a chaise lounge."

A close-up of Jeff Jellison looking to the side wearing a blue shirt.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison spoke out in the docuseries and detailed his efforts in identifying the missing. (ABC News Studios/Hulu)

Milligan said he asked Julie if Herb "did a lot of videotaping." She said he did.

INDIANA SERIAL KILLER'S 18-ACRE PROPERTY STILL HIDES SECRETS

A black and white photo of Fox Hollow Farm hidden in the woods.

Law enforcement recovered 10,000 burnt and crushed skeletal remains after Herb Baumeister shot himself as police closed in on the serial killer.  (Michelle Pemberton/USA Today Network/Imagn)

"She led me into a storage room where there was a blank spot on the shelving," Milligan recalled. "She said, 'Well, he usually keeps them right there, and they’re gone. I don’t understand why they’re gone.’ It’s theorized that he was either recording sexual activity before the homicides or even maybe after the homicides.

"It's possible, yes, that he was recording something illicit," he shared. "That’s why he got rid of the tapes."

A close-up of Jeffrey Dahmer in an orange jumpsuit in court

Throughout the 1990s, Herb Baumeister targeted gay men, amassing a victim count possibly surpassing that of Jeffrey Dahmer, pictured. (Eugene Garcia/AFP via Getty Images)

Mark Goodyear, who was long believed to be Baumeister’s sole survivor, claimed he was forced to watch some of the tapes in 1994. Goodyear said in the film the footage was so "bad" it made him scream.

Goodyear didn’t specify what he saw in the video. It’s also noted that Goodyear’s story has changed multiple times.

A close-up of Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison speaking to a mic.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison told Fox News Digital the chances of finding the videotapes in question are "slim." (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/USA Today Network/Imagn)

"It was like having a camera right up against something," said Goodyear. "You’re not going to be able to tell what’s going on, but the minute you got a flash of what was going on, it made you scream."

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison, who participated in the docuseries, told Fox News Digital it’s unlikely those tapes will ever be recovered. The whereabouts of the tapes remain unknown.

"All I know is what the police report says, that there were tapes in the back seat of his vehicle," said Jellison. "Will we ever find those? I think the chances of that are probably slim. But I will say that because of the documentary, there is already information [coming] forward about potential victims ... information about the murders. And, of course, we’re sifting through that now. It’s in the very early stages.

Eric Pranger wearing a navy shirt holding a wooden box and wiping a tear outdoors.

Eric Pranger holds the remains of family member Allen Livingston during the first public service in Westfield for victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister and the Fox Hollow Farm tragedy Aug. 29, 2024. (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"So, where those tapes are at, I don’t know," said Jellison. "Do I think we’ll ever find them? I would say it’d be a slim chance."

Investigators believe Baumeister frequented gay bars in Indianapolis. When his family was away on trips, the thrift store owner would lure men to his home and kill them. He then buried the bodies around the sprawling property.

Manuel Resendez, who was 34 when he seemingly vanished in 1996, was identified as one of Herb Baumeister's victims in January 2024.

Manuel Resendez, who was 34 when he vanished in 1996, was identified as one of Herb Baumeister's victims in January 2024.  (Hamilton County Coroner's Office)

The murder spree came to an end in 1994 when his 13-year-old son found a human skull in the woods around Fox Hollow Farm.

Jeff Jellison wearing a grey shirt and pointing toward the camera.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison is working to identify the 10,000 human bones and fragments found at Fox Hollow Farm using modern DNA technology.  (ABC News Studios/Hulu)

Julie confronted her spouse about the ghoulish discovery. He claimed the skull was from a medical school skeleton once owned by his late father, an anesthesiologist. 

About 10,000 remains of Indiana serial killer Herb Baumeister were found on the 18-acre Westfield, Indiana, property.

In 1994, Herb Baumeister's teenage son found a skull and showed it to his mom. Baumeister initially brushed it off as a skeleton his father owned. (Google Street View)

Days later, it vanished. When police investigated the home, Baumeister also disappeared. While he left a rambling suicide note, Baumeister didn’t mention the crimes.

By 1999, authorities had linked him to the disappearance of at least 16 men since 1980, including several whose bodies were found dumped in shallow streams in rural central Indiana and western Ohio.

A photograph of Jeffrey Allen Jones in a frame.

A portrait of Jeffery Allen Jones, who was identified as a victim of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister. (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/USA Today Network/Imagn)

In 2022, Jellison announced a renewed effort to identify the bones found using modern DNA technology. He said investigators believe the bones and fragments could represent the remains of at least 25 people.

"First of all, we had 10,000 human remains in boxes sitting on a shelf at a university that we had not done anything with for nearly 30 years," Jellison explained to Fox News Digital. "That’s not right. … They were forgotten in the ‘90s. We can’t let that go any longer."

Jeff Jellison looking down to the side wearing a blue collared shirt.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison believes grieving families should not have to wait any longer for closure. (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/USA Today Network/Imagn)

The remains have been held at the University of Indianapolis’ Human Identification Center, whose staff helped excavate the remains. 

Sharon Livingston wearing a blue shirt with orange lettering sitting on a multi-hued couch.

For decades, Sharon Livingston wondered what had happened to her son, Allen Livingston. (ABC News Studios/Hulu)

In 2022, Eric Pranger sent Jellison a Facebook message. He believed his cousin, Allen Livingston, could have been one of Baumeister’s victims. The 27-year-old, who was bisexual, vanished in 1993.

A man pushing a gurney from a home.

In 2022, Jeff Jellison launched a renewed effort to identify Herb Baumeister's victims. (ABC News Studios/Hulu)

"We believe, and we heard this from some sources, that [Baumeister] was taking the clothing of the men that he killed and then depositing it at the thrift stores that he owned and then selling that clothing," the documentary’s director, Alex Jablonski, told Fox News Digital.

"It was like these guys just disappeared into thin air. Not even the clothes were left behind."

Investigators searching on the Fox Hollow Farm grounds.

Authorities dig for human bones in a wooded area on the Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield.  (Rich Miller/Indy Star/USA Today Network/Imagn)

Jellison said Livingston’s mother, who was ill, was yearning for closure before she died.

"How do you say no?" said Jellison. "How do you walk away? You can’t. Had the Livingston family not [reached out], those remains would probably still be sitting there forgotten."

Police sitting next to each other at a press conference.

Anyone with a friend who went missing during the 1980s and 1990s can also provide tips to investigators, said Jeff Jellison. (Erin Painter/Indy Star/USA Today Network/Imagn)

With the help of DNA testing, Jellison announced in 2023 that Livingston’s remains had been identified. Livingston’s mother died in November 2024.

A close-up of a hand holding a wooden box.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison and his team are urging anyone who has a relative who disappeared in the mid-1980s and 1990s to come forward and offer DNA samples for testing.  (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/USA Today Network/Imagn)

There are many questions still unanswered. Jellison is adamant that Baumeister didn’t act alone.

A black and white photo of Fox Hollow Farm

"I’m not necessarily someone who believes in ghosts or has ever had an interest in the paranormal," director Alex Jablonski told Fox News Digital. "But that house just has a darkness." (Michelle Pemberton/USA Today Network/Imagn)

"I’m a coroner. I move deceased individuals daily," he said. "That’s not an easy task … When you look at everything, I think it points very strongly towards a potential accomplice or, at least, a helper."

Jablonski agrees.

A close-up of the Fox Hollow Farm pool

The docuseries details how Herb Baumeister may have killed his victims in his pool. (ABC News Studios/Hulu)

"There’s been a lot of chatter online of people being like, ‘He could have had a wheelbarrow.' … But these woods were thick. They are still thick. You’re talking about fallen trees, roots, thick underbrush. You put 200 pounds in a wheelbarrow and try to move it a hundred feet through the woods like that.

Investigators digging for bones on the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm.

A lab technician with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department examines human bones in a wooded area at Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield.  (Rich Miller/Indy Star/USA Today Network/Imagn)

"You’re going to lose your mind. You’re going to be exhausted and frustrated. And we know from forensics that if it was a wheelbarrow, you would’ve had to push it through logs you had to lift and mud for 300–500 feet. It does seem highly unlikely, especially in the volume in which he was killing."

Jellison also noted that shotgun shells and handcuffs were found in the woods.

Investigators outside a car parked at Fox Hollow Farm

Herb Baumeister used the name "Brian Smart" when he hunted for his prey in gay bars in the Indianapolis area. He then lured them to Fox Hollow Farm. (Rich Miller/Indy Star/USA Today Network/Imagn)

"One set of handcuffs that was found had a human arm in it," said Jellison. "If he acted alone, did he somehow walk his victims out into the woods and shoot them? I don’t know."

Today, Jellison is urging anyone who has a missing loved one to contact him. Since the documentary premiered, he’s received many emails, texts and Facebook messages from those who are still searching for someone who vanished decades ago.

"We need to get a DNA swab, and it’s very simple," he said. "It just takes a few seconds, and it’s the most efficient way to identify the remains. Please don’t hesitate. … I don’t care where you’re at, what part of the country. 

A close-up of a memorial honoring the victims at Fox Hollow Farm

A memorial honoring Herb Baumeister's known victims now stands at Prairie Waters Funeral and Event Center at Hamilton Memorial Park. (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/USA Today Network)

"I don’t care who it is that’s missing. What I care about is that you call me. I’ll get you the right authority to provide your DNA. That may lead to identification not just in the Fox Hollow case, but anywhere in our country.

"We’re here. That’s what we do for the living."

ABC News Studios’ “The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" is streaming on Hulu. Fox News Digital's Chris Eberhart and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.