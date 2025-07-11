Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger's confession, Casey Anthony's date, Karen Read's motion

Travis Decker manhunt, Barry Morphew's secretive life

By Fox News Staff
Published | Updated
Dr. Kris Mohandie on Kohberger plea deal Video

Dr. Kris Mohandie on Kohberger plea deal

After Idaho student murders killer Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to avoid the death penalty, the forensic psychologist warns that life without parole may not mean the same thing in the future.

LAID TO REST: Idaho murder victim's mother finds unexpected peace in killer's controversial plea deal

SEEKING ANSWERS: Idaho judge urged to remove gag order on Kohberger case following quadruple murder plea

SNEAKER SCARE: Inside the shoe bomb plot that changed airport security and why the rule is now ending

‘NOTABLE CHEMISTRY’: America's 'most hated mom,' Casey Anthony, spotted on apparent date at sports bar

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

‘REMAIN VIGILANT’: New England serial killer fears reignited after paddleboarder's murder in quiet coastal town

DEAD END: Manhunt for suspected Washington killer dad goes cold in Idaho after false alarm sighting

MOTION TO DISMISS: Karen Read asks Massachusetts court to throw out wrongful death lawsuit after murder acquittal

LOOKING FOR RELEASE: Notorious 'Hillside Strangler' seeks freedom after decades behind bars despite expert warnings

Casey Anthony with mystery man

Casey Anthony caught on camera on what is rumored to be a date with a mystery man. (TMZ)

GRIM FUTURE: Bryan Kohberger traded death penalty for life sentence that could still end violently behind bars

COLD-BLOODED: Read Bryan Kohberger's signed killer confession

DEADLY SECRETS: Daughter of Irish man beaten to death by American wife, her ex-FBI agent father rejects self-defense claims

KILLER KOHBERGER: Expert warns Idaho murderer's plea deal strategy is a dangerous calculated 'long game'

Military survivalist Travis Decker

Travis Decker is accused of murdering his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness.  (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

LETHAL MOTIVE: Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger’s former friends dive into killer’s mindset about why he did it

'DEAD OR ALIVE': Father’s pursuit for missing daughter heats up with new evidence in case that’s no longer cold

IN PLAIN SIGHT: Inside Barry Morphew's secretive life 600 miles away from epicenter of murder investigation into wife's death

DEADLY WATERS: Serial killer fears grip Texas community after dozens of bodies pulled from lake: 'Cannot be ignored'

This article was written by Fox News staff.