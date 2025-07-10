New England serial killer fears reignited after paddleboarder's murder in quiet coastal town

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm after a paddleboarder was murdered in a quiet Maine town, sparking fear within the community following rumors of a possible serial killer lurking within the region.

The remains of 48-year-old Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart were discovered near Crawford Pond on July 3, just six hours after she departed for a solo paddleboarding trip, according to a press release from the Maine State Police (MSP).

"Captain Sunny was an amazing person" who "would give you the shirt off her back," Kim Ware, Stewart’s sister, told WMTW 8 .

A multi-agency search was launched after officials received reports of a missing paddleboarder, with authorities with the Maine Game Wardens locating Stewart’s body at approximately 1 a.m. the next morning, police said.

Following the gruesome discovery, investigators with the MSP Major Crimes Central Unit were called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding Stewart’s "suspicious death," according to the department.

An autopsy ruled Stewart’s death a homicide, with officials choosing not to release the cause of death, according to the press release.

The killing has ignited fear within the local community as authorities have not yet named a suspect in the paddleboarder’s mysterious murder.

​​"The Maine State Police recognizes the fear and discomfort that this incident has brought to the town of Union and the Crawford Pond community," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident comes as paranoia surrounding the possibility of a serial killer lurking within the New England region grips the area following a series of unexplained deaths in recent months.

At least 13 bodies have been discovered throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine since March 2025 – with the majority found in wooded or remote areas.

Last month, the body of 21-year-old Adriana Suazo was found in a wooded area in Milton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Following an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, authorities announced that Suazo’s remains showed no signs of trauma, with her cause of death still waiting to be determined.

Despite the string of victims found throughout the region, authorities are urging the public to remain calm as officials investigate the circumstances surrounding Stewart’s death.

"We understand the community’s concerns and ask that residents continue to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement," MSP said.

MSP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

As authorities search for answers, Stewart’s loved ones are left grieving the loss of a marine biologist, lobsterman and boat captain who previously sailed to the Caribbean in a hurricane, her sister told the local outlet.

"To know Sunny is an amazing blessing," Ware told WMTW 8. My sister and my best friend," adding, "Truly an amazing woman. Now we have to rally and give her justice!"



