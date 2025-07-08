Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Read Bryan Kohberger's signed killer confession

Kohberger's plea deal prevents decades of litigation under liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Prosecution in Kohberger case 'did the right thing,' legal expert says Video

Prosecution in Kohberger case 'did the right thing,' legal expert says

Fox News contributor Joshua Ritter makes the case for the shocking quadruple murder plea deal and reacts to the verdict in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial.

Bryan Kohberger put his guilt in writing and signed the bottom – without giving any explanation for the Idaho student murders that left four college students dead in a home invasion massacre days before they would have gone home for Thanksgiving in November 2022.

Kohberger, in a one-page document published by the Fourth Judicial District Court in Ada County, admitted to breaking into the off-campus house at 1122 King Road, in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022, with the intent to commit murder.

Then, with premeditation and malice aforethought, he stabbed Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADS GUILTY TO IDAHO MURDERS

Bryan Kohberger appears in court for his plea hearing

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Each of them suffered multiple stab wounds from a large knife, believed to be the Ka-Bar that came from a leather sheath found next to Mogen's body. While the knife has not been recovered, police found Kohberger's DNA on a snap on the sheath.

The confession is dated July 1, a day before Kohberger pleaded guilty to all charges in court.

IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEA CAPS YEARSLONG QUEST FOR JUSTICE

The killer is due to return on July 23 for formal sentencing.

Idaho students' final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

He is expected to receive four consecutive terms of life in prison without parole, plus another 10 years.

As part of the deal, he waived his right to appeal and the right to move for a future sentence reduction.

Kohberger's trial would have kicked off next month.

Read Bryan Kohberger's signed confession:

If he were convicted, it would be up to the jurors whether he received life in prison or the death penalty, and he would have been expected to appeal the case for decades, up to the liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals or beyond.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom, looking at defense attorney Anne Taylor, for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson/Pool via REUTERS)

Mogen and Chapin's parents have voiced support for the plea deal. Goncalves' family vocally opposed it.