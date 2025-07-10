America's 'most hated mom,' Casey Anthony, spotted on apparent date at sports bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New images show "America's most hated mom," Casey Anthony, out on what appeared to be a date at a New Hampshire sports bar.

The images, obtained by TMZ, show Anthony at Seasons Tickets bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday evening looking comfortable with a mystery man.

An eyewitness told TMZ the man was a local, while Anthony seemed to be visiting the area. She was also overheard mentioning that she enjoys hiking when she's around.

The source told the outlet there was "noticeable chemistry" between the pair, suggesting it may not have been their first time out together. Casey was even seen affectionately touching the man’s arm and leg during the outing.

The pair reportedly were at the bar for about an hour and a half, eating and drinking while a Boston Red Sox game played in the background, according to TMZ.

Anthony was also sporting a new short haircut, a drastic change from the long hair she had in court.

Anthony was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008 but was found not guilty in 2011.

The prosecution claimed Casey had intentionally killed her daughter to free herself from parental responsibilities, while the defense argued Caylee accidentally drowned and that Casey’s father helped to cover it up.

In 2011, after a highly publicized trial , Casey Anthony was acquitted of the most serious charges, including first-degree murder, but she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

While she remained relatively quiet and off social media after her trial, she launched a TikTok account March 1 and quickly drew thousands of followers.

"This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting," Anthony said in a March 1 video posted to TikTok. "I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.

"For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."

As the 39-year-old works to establish a new identity, she has also turned to Substack, a platform that allows followers to pay to subscribe to personal writings, videos and other communications.

"It has been more than 16 years since my name became a household one," Anthony wrote in her Substack bio, which first surfaced in April. "Everyone seems to have an opinion — about me, and about my life. I am an advocate, a researcher. These are my words, this is my REAL life."

