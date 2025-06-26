Notorious 'Hillside Strangler' seeks freedom after decades behind bars despite expert warnings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the notorious "Hillside Stranglers" was recently considered for potential parole in Washington state, with many asking how someone convicted of such heinous crimes could be considered for release.

"When people hear that Kenneth Bianchi, one of the men known as the Hillside Stranglers, is up for parole again, it brings back fear and sadness for the families of the victims," retired FBI special agent Jason Pack tells Fox News Digital.

"These families lost daughters, sisters, and friends in some of the most brutal and cold-hearted crimes this country has seen. For them, this hearing isn’t just a legal step. It forces them to relive painful memories they’ve carried for decades."

Anthony D’Amato, formerly known as Kenneth Bianchi, is one of the infamous "Hillside Stranglers," responsible for a series of murders involving women and girls during the late 1970s, including two killings in Washington.

D’Amato and his cousin, Angelo Buono, were also convicted of murdering five individuals in Southern California. Buono passed away in a California prison in 2002.

Acting alone, D’Amato also killed two women in the Bellingham area. Though suspected of additional killings, he was never convicted of those crimes. D’Amato then legally changed his name from Bianchi in 2023.

"As a retired FBI agent who spent years working violent crime and studying the behavior of offenders like Bianchi, I can tell you that this kind of danger does not simply go away with age," Pack said.

"His crimes were carefully planned. He picked out his victims, gained their trust, and then attacked and killed them. Even after his arrest, Bianchi worked hard to avoid responsibility. He faked mental illness, claimed to have multiple personalities, and tried to manipulate doctors and the justice system," Pack pointed out.

Pack said the fact that D'Amato changed his name could be seen as another attempt to distance himself from his past and confuse the process.

"Some people watching at home may wonder why he’s even getting a parole hearing. The reason is simple: under the law, certain types of sentences require parole reviews at scheduled times. This does not mean he is likely to be released. The parole board will consider many things: how serious his crimes were, how he has behaved in prison, whether he has shown real remorse, and what risk he would pose if ever released," Pack explained.

"In Bianchi’s case, the pattern of lies, manipulation and lack of accountability should weigh heavily against him."

Pack added that even though Bianchi is now 74 years old, "age does not erase the mindset that led him to kill."

"The thinking, manipulation and risk factors that made him dangerous in the past remain present today. People like him can still manipulate others, even from behind bars," Pack said.

Even if paroled in Washington, California has active murder charges pending, Pack explained, working to ease concerns for those who are worried about public safety if he is paroled.

"It’s important to know that even if Washington state were to grant him parole, which I think is unlikely, California has multiple life sentences waiting for him. He would not be released into the community. He would be immediately transferred to California to serve those sentences," Pack said.

Realistically, Pack said Bianchi could remain incarcerated well into old age – likely until death.

Despite disturbing headlines, parole does not guarantee release, Pack said, adding that Bianchi still faces serious legal roadblocks.

"At the end of the day, the families of the victims deserve peace. The community deserves to feel safe. And the justice system has a responsibility to make sure a man who caused so much harm remains where he belongs – behind bars," Pack said.

After committing a series of violent crimes, including the sexual assault and murder of women in the Los Angeles area, D’Amato was employed as a security guard in Bellingham in January 1979. During his time there, he persuaded two Western Washington University students, Karen Mandic and Diane Wilder, to accompany him to a residence, where he subsequently strangled them. These murders prompted law enforcement to link D’Amato to approximately 10 similar cases in California.

To avoid a death sentence, D’Amato pleaded guilty in Washington and received two consecutive life sentences without parole.

During his incarceration, D’Amato has made repeated legal attempts to overturn his Washington convictions, arguing, among other things, that his confession was obtained under hypnosis. He has consistently proclaimed his innocence.

Pack said that during the time of Bianchi’s conviction, California law allowed for periodic parole hearings, even for convicted murderers. That law remains applicable to those sentenced under it.

D’Amato's parole requests have been denied on multiple occasions in recent years in both Washington state and California.

D’Amato, now 74 and incarcerated at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, was originally scheduled for a parole hearing in May 2025, which was later delayed. The board is expected to publish its decision by July 23.

