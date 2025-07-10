Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Idaho judge urged to remove gag order on Kohberger case following quadruple murder plea

Coalition argues First Amendment rights being infringed now that killer has admitted guilt in University of Idaho slayings

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Kohberger offers no motive in written confession to Idaho college murders Video

Kohberger offers no motive in written confession to Idaho college murders

Criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss Bryan Kohberger’s written confession to the murders of four Idaho college students and the ongoing mystery behind his motive.

A group of media outlets large and small has asked an Idaho judge to lift the gag order surrounding the Bryan Kohberger case, now that he has pleaded guilty and there is no investigation to protect.

At a change of plea hearing last week, prosecutors asked to have the gag, officially called a "non-dissemination order," remain in place until Kohberger's official sentencing on July 23. Kohberger's defense did not object, and Judge Steven Hippler granted the request.

Then-Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall put the gag order in place days after Kohberger's arrest at his parents' house on Dec. 30, 2022. The stated aim was to protect Kohberger's right to a fair trial by limiting extrajudicial information available to the potential jury pool.

BRYAN KOHBERGER ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL IN IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS CASE

Kohberger wearing a red jail issue jumpsuit

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania for his extradition hearing. He later pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Much of the case proceeded behind closed doors until Hippler became the third judge to preside over the case following a change of venue that moved it from Latah County to Ada County.

Still, there are many questions that remain unanswered, and under the order, lawyers, investigators and other witnesses have been blocked from discussing details that haven't already surfaced in the courtroom. And the terms of the plea deal did not require Kohberger to explain his actions.

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson hasn't held a news briefing since before Kohberger's extradition to Idaho in January 2023. The defense never has.

HOW BRYAN KOHBERGER'S NOTORIOUSLY MUM DEFENSE ATTORNEY IS USING THE MEDIA TO HER ADVANTAGE

But now that Kohberger has admitted to the murders, there is no risk to his right to a fair trial, according to the motion. There won't be a trial at all.

Idaho students' final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

"The Nondissemination Order, and its infringement on the First Amendment rights of the media, is no longer justifiable and should be vacated immediately," the motion continues.

IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEA CAPS YEARSLONG QUEST FOR JUSTICE

The media coalition includes FOX News, The Associated Press, other major outlets and a number of smaller Idaho publications – including The Argonaut, the student paper at the University of Idaho, where the victims were killed.

Judge Steven Hippler gesture with both hands from behind the bench in an Ada County courtroom

Judge Steven Hippler accepted Kohberger's guilty pleas last week. (Katherine Jones/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kohberger last week admitted to four first-degree murders – killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. He told the court, with his parents looking on, that he entered their house, which has since been demolished, around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, with the intent to kill.

The guilty plea will spare him from the potential death penalty. He is expected to receive four consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus another 10 years. And he forfeited his right to appeal and to seek a sentence reduction. 