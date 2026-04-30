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Tunnel to Towers: Steel Across America

Family takes action after grandmother falls 30 feet into abandoned mine shaft

Lawsuit claims ground was susceptible to collapse after years of mining and no measures were taken to address known risks

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Video captures heart-dropping moment sinkhole collapses underneath multiple cars Video

Video captures heart-dropping moment sinkhole collapses underneath multiple cars

Video captured the moment two vehicles were trapped in a Nebraska sinkhole Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: UNO Public Safety/TMX)

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A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Pennsylvania woman who died in 2024 after falling into a sinkhole above an abandoned mine shaft alleges that the property owner and U.S. Steel failed to take adequate measures to mitigate the risks posed by the mine.

Elizabeth Pollard, 64, was searching for her cat, Pepper, with her 5-year-old granddaughter in Westmoreland County in December 2024 when she went missing. Pollard had parked her car near Monday's Union Restaurant, where authorities located the vehicle hours later, according to WTAE-TV.

"The Pollard family is looking for answers and accountability," the family's attorney, Mark Malone, said. "They don’t want their wife, their mom, and their grandmother’s name to mean nothing in death."

Pollard’s granddaughter was found inside the vehicle, frightened but otherwise unharmed.

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US Steel logo on Clairton Coke Works plant building

An explosion occurred at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, Pa., on Aug. 11, 2025, resulting in at least one death and multiple injuries, officials said. The family of a Pennsylvania woman is suing the steel manufacturer in a wrongful death lawsuit after she died from falling into a sinkhole above an abandoned mine. (Rebecca Droke/AFP)

The car was parked only feet away from the sinkhole. Following a four-day, around-the-clock recovery effort, crews found Pollard deceased 30 feet below ground. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

"Elizabeth Pollard should still be alive. The defendants’ alleged failure to provide and maintain a safe environment caused her preventable and untimely death," Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and Malone said in a joint statement. "This lawsuit seeks to hold these entities accountable for their alleged negligence, which has robbed a family of a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. The Pollards deserve justice, and we will fight to ensure no other family is forced to endure a devastating loss like this."

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US Steel logo on a roll of steel at Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

The US Steel logo is visible on a roll of steel before the president spoke during a rally at US Steel's Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pa., on May 30, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

The lawsuit alleges that U.S. Steel, the owner of the mine, and the restaurant, which owns the surface property, were responsible for the maintenance and safety of the area. The suit further claims the ground was susceptible to collapse after years of mining and that no measures were taken to address the known risks.

"The restaurant is included because they’re the property owner. They’re a necessary party at this point," Malone said. "Their knowledge of the property since they purchased and operated it is central to the lawsuit."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Steel, the restaurant, and the plaintiffs' attorneys for comment.

The sinkhole led to the Marguerite Mine, which was developed and later abandoned by the H.C. Frick Coke Co. by the middle of the last century, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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