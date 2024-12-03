Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons

Missing grandma believed to have fallen in sinkhole while searching for lost cat: 'Never came back'

Elizabeth Pollard was last seen searching for her cat Pepper

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pennsylvania authorities are desperately searching for the grandmother who may have fallen into a massive sinkhole while looking for her missing cat.

Elizabeth Pollard, 64, was last seen in Marguerite, Pennsylvania, on the evening of Dec. 2. She parked her car outside a restaurant to look for her lost cat, Pepper.

Her 5-year-old granddaughter, who was later found safe, was left in the car at the time. Pollard's family alerted authorities at 1 a.m. on Tuesday to report that she was missing.

When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a gaping sinkhole within the vicinity of her car. It is unknown how deep the hole is, but crews found what appeared to be a shoe around 30 feet underground.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

Split image of aerial of sinkhole, sinkhole close-up

Elizabeth Pollard, 64, may have fallen into an enormous sinkhole while searching for her lost pet. (KDKA / Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani told journalists that it was possible the hole opened up on Pollard while she stood and looked for Pepper, whose whereabouts are unknown.

"[Her granddaughter] nodded off in the car and woke up," Limani said. "Grandma never came back."

"It almost feels like it opened up with her standing on top of it."

Temperatures in Marguerite were freezing overnight. Authorities also lowered a pole camera with a sensitive listening device into the sinkhole on Tuesday, but did not detect any sign of Pollard. 

MAN DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT INVOLVING FROZEN HAMBURGERS: 'DIFFICULT TO HEAR'

Gaping sinkhole

This Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows the top of a sinkhole in the village of Marguerite, Pa., where rescuers were searching for a woman who disappeared. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Local restaurant workers and hunters did not report or notice a sinkhole before Pollard went missing, leading authorities to believe that the hole may have swallowed the missing woman.

Marguerite, a western Pennsylvania village that had once been a coal town, is susceptible to sinkholes due to past mining activity.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection responded to the Marguerite sinkhole and found that it was likely caused by work in Marguerite Mine, which has not been in operation since 1952.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aerials of crews working outside sinkhole

A possible shoe was found around 30 feet deep in the sinkhole. (KDKA)

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.