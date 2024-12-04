Expand / Collapse search
Search intensifies for missing Pennsylvania grandmother as crews encounter unstable mine shafts

Crews continued searching for Elizabeth Pollard near the Marguerite sinkhole Wednesday

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Search intensifies for missing Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole Video

Search intensifies for missing Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole

Pennsylvania crews are continuing to search for Elizabeth Pollard, 64, who was last seen in Marguerite, Pennsylvania on Dec. 2. She is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole while looking for her lost cat, Pepper. (Credit: KDKA / NNS)

The search for the grandmother believed to have fallen into a massive sinkhole continued on Wednesday, as Pennsylvania authorities encountered unstable portions of the abandoned mine below the sinkhole.

Elizabeth Pollard, 64, was searching for her lost cat Pepper when she disappeared in Marguerite, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 2. She parked near a local restaurant with her five-year-old granddaughter in the car at the time.

Marguerite, a sparsely-populated village, is vulnerable to sinkholes due to past mining activity. Authorities believe that Pollard fell into the former Marguerite Mine, which was last operated in 1952.

Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole

Search intensifies for missing Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole (Reuters)

Crews determined that parts of the abandoned coal mine were too unstable to safely search for Pollard but still expressed hope that the 64-year-old grandmother would be found alive.

MISSING GRANDMA BELIEVED TO HAVE FALLEN IN SINKHOLE WHILE SEARCHING FOR LOST CAT: 'NEVER CAME BACK'

On Wednesday, Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha said that crews made it to the spot where Pollard is believed to have fallen, but found no sign of her. 

Bacha, the operations officer of the mission, said that mud may have moved her somewhere else in the mine.

"We did get, you know, where we wanted, where we thought that she was at. We’ve been to that spot," Bacha explained. "What happened at that point, I don’t know, maybe the slurry of mud pushed her one direction. There were several different seams of that mine, shafts that all came together where this happened at."

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

  • Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole
    Image 1 of 4

    The search for Elizabeth Pollard, 64, intensified on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reuters)

  • Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole
    Image 2 of 4

    The ground under the sinkhole contains the remnants of the former Marguerite Mine, which has not been used since 1952. (KDKA / NNS)

  • Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole
    Image 3 of 4

    Officials believe a mudslide may have moved Pollard to another area underground. (KDKA / NNS)

  • Pennsylvania grandmother suspected of falling into sinkhole
    Image 4 of 4

    Pollard was last seen outside the sinkhole on the night of Dec. 2. (Reuters)

Authorities are hoping that Pollard is still alive, though conditions have been mixed. Although nightly temperatures had lowered to freezing early this week, officials have said that parts of the sinkhole still have adequate levels of oxygen.

"All oxygen levels have been perfect," Bacha told KDKA on Tuesday. "No carbon monoxide, no explosive gases, no anything."

"The atmosphere has been perfect at this point, so we still have some hope that there's a void and we'll be able to get there."

Gaping sinkhole

This Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows the top of a sinkhole in the village of Marguerite, Pa., where rescuers were searching for a woman who disappeared. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.