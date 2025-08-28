Families devastated as disturbing details emerge about shooter and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Families devastated as disturbing details emerge about shooter

2. Vance accuses Newsom of being a 'cheap imitation' of Trump

3. Cracker Barrel co-founder slams restaurant chain's CEO over logo flop

MAJOR HEADLINES

KEEPING QUIET – Mother of church attacker uncooperative as manifesto reveals clues to motive. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED – Viral blue state prosecutor punished after saying police would 'regret' arresting her. Continue reading …

TRAGIC ADMISSION – Mom with millions of followers 'takes full accountability' after young son's death. Continue reading …

CABIN CHAOS – Video shows violent confrontation on flight as passengers scream for police. Continue reading …

STRATEGIC GAMBIT – Cowboys owner reveals Micah Parsons rejected record offer before blockbuster trade. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ARCTIC SHOWDOWN – Alaska's popular governor quietly prepares Senate run against Trump critic. Continue reading …

FINAL SALUTE – Ashli Babbitt granted military honors after denial by military leadership under Biden. Continue reading …

WOKENESS EXPOSED – CDC official's resignation raises eyebrows with pronouns and 'pregnant people' terminology. Continue reading …

BLOATED BUREAUCRACY – Trump team puts FEMA staff on leave after letter challenging new leadership. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

LIB-BRAWL – Former Obama official freaks out at Democrat over her record amid housing crisis debate. Continue reading …

‘F--KED UP’ – Devon Walker departs 'SNL,' calls show 'toxic as hell' in farewell comments. Continue reading …

SLIP-UP – Klobuchar accused of misidentifying Minneapolis school shooter’s gender. Continue reading …

DEM DISMISSED – Former DNC chair says Biden's inner circle shut down his ideas to help party. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHUCK DEVORE – 2028 looks like trouble for Democrats — and Republicans are poised to capitalize. Continue reading …

VAN HIPP – Here's the pathway for President Trump to receive his much-deserved Nobel Peace Prize. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

RIGGED FOR ROMANCE – VP Vance puts NFL on notice over potential Chiefs bias after Swift-Kelce engagement. Continue reading …

STRONG START – Morning cup of coffee could be key to a happier day. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What kids' movie set off Snoop Dogg? What's the price tag on Taylor Swift's ring? Take the quiz here …

HAUNTED TREASURE – Medieval castle hits market with secret price tag and major catch. Continue reading …

HEALTH URGENCY – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stresses the importance of nutrition education. See video …

WATCH

REP. JAMES COMER – There's reason to believe Democrats interfered with crime rate reports. See video …

STEPHEN MILLER – Democrats have chosen a 1% issue. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.