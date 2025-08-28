JD Vance warns NFL referees against Chiefs favoritism after Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift engagement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance put NFL officials on notice over any potential favoritism toward the Kansas City Chiefs after Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift was announced this week.

During an interview with USA Today, Vance sent a message to the league not to "put a thumb on the scale" for the Chiefs this year.

"As a football fan, as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I hope the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world," Vance said. "I'm worried they're going to have like a Super Bowl wedding thing this season. Can't do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules."

Vance said he typically believes politicians should stick to politics, but he "congratulates" the couple.

"I think people want politicians to focus on politics, and they want celebrities to focus on whatever it is that made them famous, whether it's singing or dancing or acting," he said. "But, you know, I'm a romantic. When I see two people who are in love getting married, I just wish them the best, and I congratulate them, and I hope they have a very long, healthy and happy life together."

NFL referees came under heavy scrutiny last season for questionable calls that favored the Chiefs.

In the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, there were two calls in particular that drove the conversation regarding the referees.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s failed fourth-down conversion on a QB sneak became a hotly debated topic because some observers questioned whether the Chiefs actually stopped him short of a first down.

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s reception while battling with Bills safety Cole Bishop for the ball in the first half also had fans skeptical that the referees made the right call because it looked like Bishop had a good hold on the ball.

A week before that, in the AFC Divisional round against the Texans, Houston edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was called for roughing the passer on a third down in the first quarter. Anderson appeared to push Mahomes in the chest after he threw the ball incomplete to tight end Travis Kelce. Anderson was flagged.

The second penalty came during a Mahomes' scramble in the third quarter. He had two blockers on a run and three defenders bearing down on him. He moved to his right and then back to his left when he decided to slide. Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o hit Mahomes around the neck as he slid. Despite the bang-bang nature of the play, To’oTo’o was called for unnecessary roughness.

The first penalty extended the drive, and it ended with a field goal. The second penalty pushed Kansas City up the field and the drive ended with a touchdown.

The NFL referees union even had to put out a statement addressing the backlash for the questionable penalties, and Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the issue as well.

"That’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously," Goodell said at the time. "It reflects a lot of the fans’ passion, and I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. And I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding."

The union representing NFL officials later released a statement thanking Goodell and called allegations that officiating crews are biased in favor of the Chiefs or any other team "insulting and preposterous."

"Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is 'ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on," Scott Green, executive director of the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA), said. "Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."