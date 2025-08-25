Giant medieval castle hits market with secret price tag and restoration ahead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A medieval castle has hit the market near one of Italy's busiest cities, though it comes with a few caveats.

The Castle of Landriano, listed by Sotheby’s International Realty, is roughly 15 miles southeast of Milan.

The Lombardy castle dates back to the 11th century. It boasts 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and spans more than 102,000 square feet.

Diletta Giorgolo, head of residential at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, told Fox News Digital the castle "has very ancient origins."

Archaeological finds from the 6th century, she said, have been uncovered on the property.

"The first written mention of the castle itself dates to 1037, when Emperor Conrad II destroyed it during his war against Milan," Giorgolo said.

The medieval elements, including a central courtyard, towers and fortified gates, were built between the 11th and 13th centuries.

"It is not just a property – it is a 1,000-year-old chapter of European history waiting to be reborn."

In 1531, the castle was transformed from a military fortress into a Renaissance residence.

That renovation added frescoed halls, a grand staircase and refined residential features.

The structure also played a role in the 1529 Battle of Landriano, Giorgolo added, which was part of the War of the League of Cognac.

"Visitors can still see medieval arches in terracotta, Gothic windows, and Renaissance courtyards with Tuscan columns," she said.

"Inside are remarkable spaces such as the Hall of the Amorini, the Hall of Music, and the Taverna family’s private Studiolo, with frescoes attributed to the Tibaldi school."

The property even features a moat fed by the Lambro River. Giorgolo confirmed that the listing is a once-in-a-century type of opportunity.

"Castles of this scale, so close to Milan and Pavia, very rarely come to market," the expert said.

"Many comparable castles are either ruins or have long been incorporated into public heritage."

But the castle comes with two catches: The price is under wraps for now, and it will require a full restoration.

Keeping the price confidential is standard practice for protected Italian heritage properties.

"Although the property requires a complete restoration, it remains a sleeping giant – one of the few opportunities to acquire and revive such a significant piece of European history," Giorgolo emphasized.

"The castle embodies nearly 1,000 years of history layered into its walls."

As an added twist, the castle is also "wrapped in folklore," according to Giorgolo.

"A local legend tells of Giannetta, a 16th-century herbalist accused of witchcraft and burned at the stake in the square outside the castle. Locals still whisper that her voice and shadow haunt the halls," she noted.

So the castle tells "two parallel stories."

"[It tells] the grand narrative of emperors, dukes, and decisive battles, and the everyday memory of myths and beliefs that have survived through the centuries," she said.

"It is not just a property – it is a 1,000-year-old chapter of European history waiting to be reborn."

The Castle of Landriano opportunity comes as other historic European estates hit the market.

St. John's Jerusalem, a medieval monastery in England once used by crusader monks, was also recently listed for sale.

The 12th-century property is listed in the range of £3.25 million (roughly $4.4 million) for a lease ending in 2122.