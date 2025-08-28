Rhode Island prosecutor in viral arrest video slapped with 6-month suspension, pleads in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Rhode Island assistant attorney general whose arrest went viral after telling police officers they would "regret" taking her to jail has learned her punishment for the embarrassing scene.

Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan, 34, who was arrested for willful trespass at the Clarke Cooke House restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island on Aug. 14, has been placed on six months of unpaid leave.

"On Aug. 14, Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan mistreated the Newport Police Department and embarrassed herself, the Office, and frankly me," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said, according to the Boston Globe. "We hold our attorneys to the highest personal and professional standards, and Ms. Flanagan plainly did not meet those standards here."

Police were called to the restaurant just before 10 p.m. after an intoxicated woman, Flanagan's friend, refused to leave the premises.

During the chaotic encounter with police that was captured on a body-worn camera, Flanagan repeatedly pestered officers to turn their cameras off, insisting that, "Protocol is that you turn it off if a citizen requests to turn it off."

"I'm an AG! I'm an AG!" Flanagan told police as they tried to detain her for failing to comply.

"You're going to regret this. You're going to regret it. I'm an A-," Flanagan said as she was escorted to the back of a police car and the door was shut.

"I sincerely hope she takes this time to reflect on the seriousness of her conduct and makes corrective changes in her life," Neronha said in the statement. "She has a long road ahead of her, but I believe that in the long run, our worst moments can inspire us to become better people."

Flanagan was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded no contest, according to Boston.com. She reportedly received a six-month filing, which means that after six months the case could be dismissed.

Her attorney, Kevin Hagan, declined to comment.

Neronha also clarified that Flanagan's assertion that police must turn off their cameras at the direction of citizens is false.

"She’s humiliated herself," Neronha told WPRO previously. "Regardless of what happens vis-a-vis her employment with us, she’s going to have a long time coming back from this. It’s just really unfortunate."

"I've got 110 lawyers. She embarrassed all of them. I haven't had many issues like this while I've been attorney general," he said.

Neronha's office did not return a comment request.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.