Grieving father calls Minneapolis shooter a 'coward' who took life of his 8-year-old son Fletcher during Mass

The father of one of two victims who died in a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic Church Mass on Wednesday said his family will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, or watch him grow after a "coward" decided to take their 8-year-old’s life.

"Yesterday, a coward decided to take our…8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us. Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming," Jesse Merkel said on Thursday of his son. "Fletcher loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking, and any sport that he was allowed to play.

"While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time our family can find healing. I pray that the other victim’s family can find some semblance of the same," he added.

Fletcher was one of two children who were killed in the Mass shooting, though the other victim, only identified as a 10-year-old student at Annunciation Catholic Church, has not yet been named.

In addition to the two young victims, 18 other people were injured — several critically — and remain hospitalized.

A 13-year-old boy, Endre Gunter, was shot in the stomach and as of Wednesday evening was out of surgery.

FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported that the boy’s mother, Danielle Gunter, released a statement on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are shattered — not only for him, but for everyone who was harmed," the Gunter wrote. "We grieve and we pray: for the others who were shot, for their families, and for those who lost loved ones.

"Our son shared with us that an MPD officer ‘really helped him.’ He said the officer rendered aid, hugged him, reassured him, and prayed with him before getting into the ambulance," the mother continued. "Unlike others, we are blessed to hold onto him. We will help him rebuild his life, his trust, and his confidence."

A GoFundMe page for the boy said Endre was rushed into surgery after being shot, and he is now recovering at the hospital.

Also shot was 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, who was critically injured and underwent surgery, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday from St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.

"Currently, Sophia has passed through the difficult and long surgery but remains in a critical situation," the post read. "More will be determined by the loving and caring medical staff in approximately 2 to 3 days."

A GoFundMe page setup for Sophia noted that Sophia’s younger brother was inside the school during the shooting but was not physically injured.

The post also said Sophia’s mother is a pediatric critical care nurse who was at work when she discovered her daughter was among the injured.

During a news conference Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Joe Thompson, said the shooter left hundreds of pages of writings, and after reading them it was clear that the shooter wanted nothing more than "to kill children."

"The shooter was obsessed with the idea of killing children," Thompson said. "The shooter saw the attack as a way to target our most vulnerable among us. While they were at their most vulnerable at school and at church. I won't dignify the shooter's words by repeating them. They are horrific and vile. But in short, the shooter wanted to watch children suffer."

At around 8:30 a.m., the suspect fired dozens of rounds into the church, shattering stained-glass and pew-side windows as terrified students and parishioners ducked for cover.

Authorities have not yet released a motive.

During a press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the attack, saying:

"These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing in the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without fear."

In a national response, President Donald Trump ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until August 31, 2025, in memory of the victims.

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff until sunset, August 31, 2025."

The White House confirmed flags will be lowered across public buildings, military posts and embassies worldwide.

Pope Leo XIV also sent his condolences to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis.

"At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater twin cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus," he wrote on Telegram.

Police said the shooter was armed with three firearms and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.



The tragedy comes amid a surge of active-shooter hoaxes and threats targeting U.S. college campuses in recent days, underscoring growing concerns over school and community safety.